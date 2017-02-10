No Refund Theatre Presents: You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

“Good grief Charlie Brown!” It’s a phrase we all grew up hearing. After all, Charlie Brown isis a timeless classic. Luckily, No Refund Theatre is bringing this fan-favorite to the stage with its production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” this week.

The musical gets the whole gang back together, so of course, the usual pranks will be a staple of the show. The show is a culmination of all of their crazy personalities rolled into one, making for a hilarious and ever unique production. Lucy is hopelessly in love with the pianist mastermind Shroeder. Blanket-toting Linus is ridiculed throughout the play for obsessing over his beloved blankie while Charlie Brown ponders the meaning of life and happiness while attempting to win the affections of the cute little red-headed girl.

The play is directed by junior Christie Fisher — who’s no newbie to the NRT scene. She’s been acting and directing plays since her freshman year. Though this is only her second time directing, Fisher put together a truly remarkable performance. But like with any show, there’ve been a couple of hiccups along the way.

“A big problem with this show specifically is that a lot of people know these characters and love these characters,” Fisher said. “So it’s trying to bring them to the stage without it looking tacky or letting down people’s expectations.”

Fisher undoubtedly pulled it all off with glamor and grace. The show captures the humor and silliness of the Peanuts we all know and love. So come out and see No Refund Theatre put on their rendition of Clark Gesner’s classic musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” in 111 Forum this Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m.