How To Host A Blue-White Tailgate From Home

As we’re all aware, Penn State football’s spring Blue-White game was tragically canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But just because we won’t be tailgating outside of Beaver Stadium this weekend doesn’t mean we need to cancel our tailgates altogether.

How is that possible, you might ask? Well, it’s simple. Throw a Blue-White Game inspired “tailgate” of your own in the comfort of your home by following these simple steps.

Step One: Fix Your Menu

Maybe it’s because I love food, or maybe it’s because tailgating food is inherently greasy, but my favorite part about football is the food that comes along with it. From buffalo chicken dip to chicken tenders, tailgates have it all. I’d recommend picking a few of your favorites (if you can find ’em at the store) and cheffing them up Friday night in preparation for Saturday’s festivities.

Bonus: If you’re looking to get a little crafty, consider making your own Beaver Stadium chicken basket. We think we finally cracked the code earlier this week.

Step Two: Find The Right Playlist

Technically, this step is a two-part process. Before you even start, you need to make sure you have a bangin‘ playlist. The best tailgate queues are those that combine solid throwback hits, current-day chart-toppers, and a healthy dose of classic oldies.

Next, you’ll need to break out the right kind of speaker. After all, you want this music to be bumpin’ throughout the house. It’s the only way, folks.

If you need some help in the playlist department, check out Onward State’s Spotify account. We’ve got playlists for nearly every occasion in a Penn Staters’ life.

Step Three: Throw A(n) (Out)Fit (On)

Are we throwing fits? Oh, baby, you already know that we’re throwing together some stylish pieces to make a fake game day at home a little more special.

Half the fun of going to any tailgate is putting together a hip, cool outfit for the occasion. We’re talkin’ crop-tops, cheerleader skirts, jerseys, backward hats, Nittany Lion ears — you name it. And just because you can’t leave your house, doesn’t mean you can’t still do that. Check out our guide to tailgating outfit essentials if you need some ~inspiration~.

Step Four: Fix Your Drink Menu

Of course, you’ll need to start off with the basics here. Personally, I’d recommend getting a couple of 12-packs for games and easy drinking. There’s no better way to start of your Saturday morning than cracking open a cold one and shouting “It’s GAMEDAYYY” into oblivion.

If you’re one of the fortunate few who still have liquor stores open, consider mixing up some classic Penn State drinks. A few weeks ago, we compiled a list of classic State College bar recipes for you to try out on your own. Since then, the Shandygaff has also released the recipes to three of their infamous pitchers on Instagram, as well. Hell, we even made our own.

And if you’re not a big drinker, consider substituting a cold one with a bottle of water or soda instead. Non-alcoholic drinks are a great way to get your younger family members involved in the fun, too. Fake Blue-White tailgates are for fans of all ages!

Editor’s note: Remember to drink responsibly and within your limits!

Step Five: Put An Old Penn State Game On TV

Okay, okay, okay, I get it. No one actually goes into the stadium during the Blue-White game anyway, but an old game on the TV will surely help set the mood.

Luckily, there are several options for Penn State fans viewing pleasure available for free via YouTube. Here are two of my favorites from the past few years:

2016 — #2 Ohio State vs. Penn State

2017 — Fiesta Bowl, Washington vs. Penn State

Pick your favorite or start a queue of games. The choice is yours!

Step Six: Break Out The Pong Table

The final step to any solid tailgate is the existence of a pong table. From pong to flip cup to rage cage, the options are limitless. Grab your parents’ folding table that they use for holidays and spread some red solo cups out.

Remember, although we may be separated from each other now, it won’t last forever. Nittany Nation will once again reclaim its throne as the best tailgating destination in the country. Until then, enjoy your makeshift “tailgate” at home and make the most of it!

