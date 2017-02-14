University Libraries To Produce THON-Related Exhibits, Live ‘Final Four’ Viewing.

Penn State University Libraries will contribute three events to this weekend’s roster of THON-related activities.

University Libraries will chronicle THON’s extensive history with two exhibits and a live-streamed viewing of the final four hours in different locations across campus.

The organization, which also serves as the official archives of the event, will produce a five-panel display in the concourse section of the Bryce Jordan Center entitled “THON Then and Now.” The exhibit will feature fundraising totals, images, and themes from years past. It will feature in the THON History Tour, and will be open from 6 p.m. Friday, February 17 through 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

University Libraries will also put on two events outside of the Bryce Jordan Center, including a live-stream, big-screen viewing event of the final four on Sunday. The show will be open to the public in Foster Auditorium (102 Paterno Library). Doors open at 12 p.m. and close around 4 p.m. after the final fundraising total is revealed.

Paterno Library will host another exhibit at the same time as the viewing event in the Mann Assembly Room (103). It’ll feature more THON artifacts—digital and physical—in a “pop-up” format. Unlike the five-panel display, the “pop-up” exhibit will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.