Better Know A THON Committee: Hospitality

You’ve been introduced to the Communications, Dancer Relations, Finance, Merch, and Donor and Alumni Relations THON committees. But one of THON’s most involved and brightly-colored organizations is the hot pink-wearing Hospitality Committee.

240 members make up the committee, which is responsible for providing food, beverages, and other amenities to Four Diamonds families, THON volunteers, dancers, and captains for the duration of their stay on the floor. The committee also works throughout the year to plan THON-related fundraisers and events such as 100 Days ‘Till THON and the THON 5k in an effort to build anticipation, funds, and support for the event before the best weekend of the year arrives.

The Hospitality committee works with donors across the country to secure supplies, and sends handwritten thank-you letters when the weekend is over. Most of the committee’s work during THON weekend centers on coordinating food and supply drop offs from donors over the course of the event, and then handling the logistics of distributing these supplies to the dancers.

Although their organization does not feature dancers, members can be spotted on the floor throughout the weekend running the dancer dining tables and passing out snacks and other supplies. The committee is associated with Penn State’s school of hospitality management, and its work is essential in keeping more than 700 dancers awake and on their feet for 46 hours.

Fun Fact: One of the Hospitality Committee’s largest pre-thon events, The THON 5k, hosted over 4,000 runners in its 16th installment last October.