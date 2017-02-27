Beta Theta Pi Members Must Vacate Fraternity House After Spring Break

The 39 former members of Beta Theta Pi who live in the fraternity house on N. Burrowes Street must find alternate housing for the remainder of the semester after Penn State revoked the fraternity’s recognition following the death of student Timothy Piazza.

Piazza passed away February 4 at Hershey Medical Center as a result of traumatic injuries sustained when he fell down the basement steps at Beta Theta Pi fraternity on February 2. Members of the fraternity did not contact paramedics until 12 hours after they say Piazza fell while intoxicated.

The university said in a press release the revocation will last for “no less than” five years and may continue permanently after that. Members of the fraternity were immediately stripped of recognition in the Greek community at Penn State. The national fraternity also revoked Penn State’s Beta Theta Pi chapter charter.

Though the Beta Theta Pi house is privately owned and on private property, Penn State is working with the alumni board (which owns the house) to offer these members on-campus housing, according to university spokeswoman Lisa Powers. The Housing & Food Services contracts will begin March 15. Powers added it is her understanding the alumni board/landlord will allow the students to remain in the house until then.

We’ll provide updates on the fate of the former fraternity house as they become available.