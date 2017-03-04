Chris Godwin Turns In Spectacular NFL Combine Performance

Chris Godwin more than validated his decision to leave Penn State a year early at Saturday’s NFL Scouting Combine.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound Middletown, Del., native turned in a spectacular showing at Lucas Oil Stadium, site of Penn State’s Big Ten Championship comeback, finishing no lower than tied for 12th out of 58 receivers in each event.

Here’s a quick rundown of where Godwin’s testing numbers ranked among the receivers participating in Indy:

T-1 20-yard shuttle — 4.00 seconds

T-2 bench press reps of 225 pounds — 19

T-6 60-yard shuttle — 11.21 seconds

T-7 40-yard dash — 4.42 seconds

T-12 vertical jump — 36.0 inches

T-12 broad jump — 126.0 inches

He tied North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer for the top showing in the 20-yard shuttle, equaling Allen Robinson’s mark from the 2014 Combine. Robinson beat Godwin by three inches in the vertical jump and one inch in the broad jump, but Godwin had the upper hand in the 40-yard dash by .18 seconds and the 60-yard shuttle by .15 seconds.

Godwin tied Ohio State’s Noah Brown and Georgia State’s Robert Davis for the second-most reps on the bench press with 19. Only small-school standout Billy Brown from Shepherd University posted more with 23.

Watch Godwin breeze through the gauntlet drill, where he snags passes from both directions while sprinting sideline to sideline.

Effortless performance on the big stage for @CGtwelve_. Safe to say he’s making himself some 💰💵 out there today. https://t.co/NXou5VlT9b — Onward State (@OnwardState) March 4, 2017

Godwin finished his Penn State career in fourth place on the program’s all-time receiving yards (2,421) and touchdowns (18) list. He turned in a collegiate-high 187 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches in the Rose Bowl, further solidifying his case as one of the best receiver prospects in the nation.

There’s no doubt Godwin’s performance vaulted him up draft boards across the league. The only question is which team will select him April 27-29 in Philadelphia.