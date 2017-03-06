Jerry Sandusky Moved To Medium-Security Prison

Jerry Sandusky was moved to a medium-security prison in Somerset, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Sandusky was previously housed at the Greene State Correctional Institution near Waynesburg, a maximum-security facility.

State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Amy Worden told The Associated Press it’s not unusual for inmates to be transferred. She did not provide any additional comment on Sandusky or the specific circumstances of his transfer.

Sandusky was convicted in June 2012 on 45 counts related to child sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 30-60 years in prison at that time and was placed in a maximum-security facility presumably because of the nature of his offenses and the high profile of his case.

Sandusky will return to Centre County Court later this month for a hearing in his appeal under the Post-Conviction Relief Act. He argues he received ineffective counsel throughout his original trial.