UPUA Approves 2017-2018 Budget, Creates Outreach Committee

UPUA’s 12th Assembly met for the second time last night to approve its budget for the 2017-2018 term and create a new sub-committee on outreach to connect UPUA with other student organizations.

David Gray, Penn State’s Senior Vice President for Finance & Business, began the meeting with a special presentation about the university’s budgets and state appropriations. The Commonwealth provides $230.4 million to Penn State’s general fund, which holds a total of $1.97 billion. Gray also mentioned future building renovations, which will continue through the upcoming years as the university decreases the age index of campus. Pollock Halls will be updated after East Halls renovations are completed.

UPUA’s annual budget from the Office of Student Affairs is $139,628.55. This year, the 12th Assembly will also gain $9,403.28 in rollover from the 11th Assembly for a total of $149,031.83. UPUA splits this budget into three categories: $83,000 for the operational sub-budget, $26,000 for the show-cause sub-budget, and the $40,031.83 remaining for the Discretionary Type 40 account. The budget was approved unanimously. Here’s a closer look at the allocation of funds:

Representatives also approved the creation of a sub-committee on outreach, which will be responsible for connecting UPUA with other student organizations to collaborate on programming and other initiatives. The committee will include a chair appointed by the UPUA President, a Director of Outreach, the vice-chairs of each of the four standing committees, liaisons from GPSA and CCSG, and general appointees recommended by the Steering Committee or the Outreach Chair. The resolution to create the committee passed unanimously.

UPUA also unanimously passed the first bill of the 12th Assembly, providing funding for Penn State Night of Remembrance. This event honors and memorializes Penn State students who have passed away throughout the year. Night of Remembrance will take place Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. at Old Main. The bill provided $93.98 to fund 250 candles and drop protectors.

The Assembly also confirmed three liaison positions: Representative Jake Griggs as the State College Borough Liaison, Representative Helia Hosseinpour as the Community Diversity Liaison, and Representative Katierose Epstein as the Penn State Grassroots Network Liaison.

Reilly Ebbs was unanimously confirmed as the Chief Justice of the Judicial Board, whose primary responsibility affecting the student body is running UPUA elections.

The meeting adjourned at 10:18 p.m.