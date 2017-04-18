Penn State Libraries To Host Slam Poetry Contest

One of the most notable trends in creative expression is slam poetry, and groups like W.O.R.D.S at Penn State have been active on the circuit for years. Now, Penn State Libraries plans to join in on the fun.

The Penn State libraries will host their first slam poetry contest Wednesday, April 19 in honor of National Poetry Month. Slam poetry is an art anyone can participate in — competitors write and recite an original poem without the aid of props or costumes. The event will be a competition-style poetry contest in which performers receive ratings on a zero to ten scale by five random judges, and it will be the libraries’ final themed monthly event of the spring semester.

The event will be held in 103 Paterno Library, also known as the Mann Assembly room. The readings will begin at 7:30 p.m. and contestants can sign up to share their own verses in the slam when they arrive at the libarary. For those running low on meal points, there will also be free snacks and drinks.

For more information on the event, check out the libraries’ Twitter page and official website.