West Virginia Music Festival Says It Will Honor Karoondinha Tickets

By Geoff Rushton

After organizers announced on Tuesday that the Karoondinha Music and Arts Festival would not be taking place as scheduled for July 20-23 at Penn’s Cave in Centre Hall, the ticket refund process was not yet clear.

Eventbrite was the ticketing agency for the festival and said in a statement it would be working that out with the festival organizers.

“We care deeply about the experience people have with Eventbrite and go to great lengths to ensure all customers are treated fairly when an event is cancelled or significantly changed. We have been in communication with the organizers of Karoondinha, which has been postponed. We will work closely with them to process refunds as quickly as possible for those interested in cancelling their orders. Details on timeframe to follow.”

Festival organizers said they “found it necessary to reschedule” Karoondinha though they had not determined a date. They said they “are working to confirm alternate dates and arrangements.”

Those who purchased tickets through travel planner JusCollege, meanwhile, will automatically receive a full refund, the company said in a statement on its website:

“If you purchased your ticket through JusCollege, you will receive a full refund! JusCollege holds funds to protect our customers in situations like these. JusCollege has already started the refund process. You do not need to take additional action! An email confirmation will be sent once the refund has been initiated – please allow 5 to 10 business days after receipt of this email for your bank or credit card to return the funds back to you.”

The statement added that purchasers also can receive a $25 promo code for future purchases.

But for those who bought tickets and were really counting on a live music festival in late July, there may be another option, provided they are willing to travel.

The Deep Roots Mountain Revival, scheduled for July 20-22 in Masontown, W.Va., said in a statement on Wednesday that it will accept tickets that were purchased for Karoondinha.

“Deep Roots Mountain Revival just learned that Karoondinha has canceled their event and we realize that it’s the ticket holders who are the ones that suffer,” Deep Roots Mountain Revival founder Claude Ryan said. “We never want to see another event fail, or watch the fans of the festival scene feel as though they received the short end of the stick.

“In an effort to shine a positive light back into a scene that is near and dear to our hearts, we will be honoring all Karoondinha weekend and single day passes at this year’s Deep Roots Mountain Revival, July 20-22, 2017 on Marvin’s Mountaintop in Masontown, WV.”

All three-day and four-day Karoondinha ticket holders will be able to exchange their passes for three-day general admission passes at the gate. They will still need to purchase parking.

Masontown is about three and a half hours from Centre Hall.

Deep Roots has a different style of lineup than had been scheduled for Karoondinha. Where Karoondinha had a mix of artists such as John Legend, Chance the Rapper, Odesza and Paramore, Deep Roots leans on rock and Americana, with acts including Brandi Carlile, Dr. Dog, Sam Bush, Yonder Mountain String Band and White Denim.

Karoondinha organizers Paul and Kaleena Rallis, Central Pennsylvania natives who have worked in the entertainment industry for the past decade and sought to bring a destination festival to the region, told Billboard on Tuesday that costs for preparing the festival had soared while ticket sales and sponsorships did not meet expectations.

They were planning for 20,000 to 30,000 attendees, but said they should have scaled that back to about 8,000.