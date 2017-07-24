You are at:»»»Trace McSorley, Saquon Barkley Among Big Ten Preseason Honorees

Trace McSorley, Saquon Barkley Among Big Ten Preseason Honorees

Penn State’s Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley were named Big Ten preseason honorees Monday morning ahead of the conference’s media days in Chicago.

Barkley and McSorley join Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett and Tyquan Lewis, as well as Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales, on the Big Ten East side of things. Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell, a pair of Northwestern standouts in Justin Jackson and Godwin Igwebuike, and the Wisconsin duo of Jack Cichy and Troy Fumagalli round out the West honorees.

James Franklin will take the podium at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for his press conference, while Mike Gesicki, Marcus Allen, and defensive captain Jason Cabinda are also scheduled to speak at various points throughout the day. You can tune in to Big Ten Network for interviews and highlights.

The trio of senior leaders and their head coach made the hour and a half flight from State College to Chicago in style in one of Penn State’s private jets. Only 40 days until the Nittany Lions are back in Beaver Stadium to open their 2017 season against Akron at noon.

