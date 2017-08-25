Student Reportedly Struck By SUV Outside Bar Bleu

State College Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian at 1:33 a.m. this morning on the 100 block of S. Garner Street, outside of Bar Bleu.

The pedestrian, a 21-year old Penn State student, was allegedly in a confrontation with staff members at the bar, according to the initial police investigation. During the confrontation, the student reportedly stumbled into the roadway, where a vehicle traveling southbound on Garner Street struck him. He was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center where he was treated for injuries and released. State College Police have not yet released the identity of the student.

The driver of the vehicle is not facing any charges at this time according to a press release. Police said the incident is still under investigation and asking anyone with information to contact them at 814-234-7150.