No. 4 Penn State Women’s Soccer Falls To No. 6 West Virginia 2-1

Erica Dambach’s Nittany Lions dropped their first match of the season Saturday night in Morgantown. No. 6 West Virginia rolled to an early two-goal lead in the first half before prevailing 2-1 over No. 4 Penn State.

How It Happened

Sh’nia Gordon dialed up the game’s first goal in the 17th minute, which just so happened to be her first of the fall too. Freshman forward Lauren Segalla came off the bench to give the Mountaineers a 2-0 advantage 20 minutes later — one they would carry into the locker room at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

Redshirt junior midfielder Emily Ogle would find the back of the net for Penn State in the 77th on a penalty kick — her second goal of the year — then Frannie Crouse drew a yellow card in the 81st. The Nittany Lions matched West Virginia in both shots (12) and corner kicks (5), but it wasn’t enough to catch up Saturday night.

Player Of The Match

Sh’nia Gordon | Junior | Forward

The Ocklawaha, Fla., native’s goal set the tone for the Mountaineers.

What’s Next?

No. 4 Penn State (3-1) returns to Jeffrey Field next Thursday for a 7 p.m. showdown with No. 9 North Carolina. It’s the first time the Tar Heels will make the trip to State College.