Overheard On Twitter: Micah Parsons’ Official Visit To Ohio State

As most things go for Micah Parsons, his official visit to Ohio State over the weekend was riddled with social media-induced confusion and undue celebrity for a high school player. After committing to Penn State during his sophomore year, Parsons has dragged out the recruitment process and plans to announce his final decision this December before enrolling in January.

Here is a look into Parsons’ day from the man himself:

Limo to the airport 🙊🙊 #buckeylove — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) September 8, 2017

Ohio State knows a thing or two about improper benefits and rolling out the red carpet for its athletes. Accordingly, the weekend began in style for “BlessedMVP.”

Man I'm having the time of my life in Columbus #GOBUCKS — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) September 9, 2017

I see why you committed bro https://t.co/mGfzcO6Ddl — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) September 9, 2017

Bad news for Penn State fans — Parsons seemed to be enjoying the home of his dog’s namesake, eight hours before kickoff.

Think Micah Parsons was excited to meet Ohio State legend Eddie George? pic.twitter.com/wfvNxQeoKn — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) September 9, 2017

Of course, when you meet the Buckeyes’ Heisman winner and get featured on College Game Day (alongside another Ohio State legend, Kirk Herbstreit, who doubles as a noble Penn State supporter).

As much as Parsons enjoyed Columbus, it wasn’t all positive vibes for the No. 5 player in the country. It seems he’d like a change at the helm of the Buckeye offense.

My fault about J.T. I was just in my feelings last night about the game #GoBucks — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) September 10, 2017

Shortly after, he went back on his bold statement. However, you have to give him credit for not deleting.

Top 4 coming soon… — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) September 10, 2017

We all know what happened the last time Parsons discreetly hinted on Twitter about breaking news following a visit.

2018 top 5 Prospect Micah Parsons recently told me he will schedule a visit to Penn State, date not yet determined. — Leader Johnson (@WriterLeaderJ) September 10, 2017

The weekend ended with glimmer of hope for the Nittany Lions. Franklin’s top target will be in Happy Valley at some point this season.