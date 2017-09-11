You are at:»»»Overheard On Twitter: Micah Parsons’ Official Visit To Ohio State

Overheard On Twitter: Micah Parsons’ Official Visit To Ohio State

0
By on Football

As most things go for Micah Parsons, his official visit to Ohio State over the weekend was riddled with social media-induced confusion and undue celebrity for a high school player. After committing to Penn State during his sophomore year, Parsons has dragged out the recruitment process and plans to announce his final decision this December before enrolling in January.

Here is a look into Parsons’ day from the man himself:

Ohio State knows a thing or two about improper benefits and rolling out the red carpet for its athletes. Accordingly, the weekend began in style for “BlessedMVP.”

Bad news for Penn State fans — Parsons seemed to be enjoying the home of his dog’s namesake, eight hours before kickoff.

Of course, when you meet the Buckeyes’ Heisman winner and get featured on College Game Day (alongside another Ohio State legend, Kirk Herbstreit, who doubles as a noble Penn State supporter).

As much as Parsons enjoyed Columbus, it wasn’t all positive vibes for the No. 5 player in the country. It seems he’d like a change at the helm of the Buckeye offense.

Shortly after, he went back on his bold statement. However, you have to give him credit for not deleting.

We all know what happened the last time Parsons discreetly hinted on Twitter about breaking news following a visit.

The weekend ended with glimmer of hope for the Nittany Lions. Franklin’s top target will be in Happy Valley at some point this season.

Photo By: Bill Landis
Share.

About Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is a preferred walk-on honors student and sophomore majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, don’t worry, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to email him at [email protected] and follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter to find out or if you really just can't get enough of his #hottakes.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.