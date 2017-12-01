Greek Sing 2017 Showcases Dozens Of Childhood Classics

Penn State’s Greek organizations gathered in Eisenhower Auditorium Thursday night to put on their annual “Greek Sing” event. The 2017 “Award Winning” theme featured fraternities and sororities offering their own renditions of songs from classic movies and musicals.

Sigma Kappa and Phi Kappa Psi won the competition with their rendition of American Idiot, which included performances of the some of Green Day’s most famous songs. Delta Zeta, Sigma Pi, and Delta Kappa Epsilon finished in second with a performance of Finding Nemo, followed by Alpha Xi Delta’s performance of Suicide Squad in third.

Sigma Delta Tau, Alpha Gamma Rho, and Phi Kappa Theta kicked off the evening with a rendition of Bye, Bye Birdie, followed by Sigma Kappa and Phi Kappa Psi’s edition of the American Idiot musical.

Phi Rho, Sigma Tau Gamma, and Phi Kappa Sigma put on a strong performance of Mary Poppins, which included a great renditions of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “Let’s Go Fly A Kite.” Kappa Alpha Theta, Alpha Tau Omega, and Acacia then graced the crowd with their performance of the classic Oliver!, which debuted in British theaters in 1960.

Phi Sigma Sigma and Kappa Sigma then gave a performance based on Tangled, featuring a few too many pairs of Jorts, a cameo appearance from Gaffeoke, and, of course, Rapunzel.

Alpha Chi Omega and Pi Kappa Alpha then performed Shrek, one of the most famous Dreamworks movies ever made. Since “Shrek” is largely responsible for its rise to fame, Smashmouth received plenty of love throughout the show; “All Star” and “I’m A Believer” were the first and last songs of the performance.

Gamma Phi Beta and Lambda Chi Alpha performed a recreation of James Cameron’s Titanic; Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” highlighted their rendition of the fifth-highest grossing movie of all time. The elderly version of Rose, depicted by a Lambda Chi brother, made appearances throughout the show and the performers showed Jack and Rose as fraternity and sorority members.

Delta Gamma went solo with a performance of Star Wars, followed by Rocky by Zeta Tau Epsilon, Sigma Phi Epsilon, and Theta Delta Chi. Phi Mu, Phi Gamma Delta, Omega Phi Alpha, and Phi Sigma Kappa then gave a performance of popular Disney movie Monsters, Inc.

Alpha Delta Pi and Chi Phi’s performance of Alice In Wonderland surprised the crowd by including guest appearances from Scooby Doo himself and an inflatable dinosaur in what was one of the most creative shows of the night.

Delta Phi Epsilon and Pi Lambda Phi then took the crowd back to the New York City Newsboys Strike of 1899 with their edition of Newsies, followed by Pi Beta Phi and Sigma Chi’s performance of Wicked, which proved popular among attendees

Delta Zeta, Sigma Pi, and Delta Kappa Epsilon took Eisenhower under the sea to tell the story of Finding Nemo, which featured some excellent choreography and costumes good enough to win their own superlative on the night.

Although Glee was cancelled in 2015, Kappa Kappa Gamma and Beta Sigma Beta played the role of FOX and broadcast a brand new episode for their performance, recapping the final season of the show. The show’s most famous covers of “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey and “Valerie” by the Zutons highlighted the performance.

Alpha Phi, Tau Kappa Epsilon, and Sigma Alpha Epsilon rang in the holiday season with a performance of the timeless Dr. Seuss tale How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The evening concluded with Alpha Xi Delta’s third-place performance of Suicide Squad.