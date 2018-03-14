Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Beats Drexel 22-9

Penn State women’s lacrosse handily beat Drexel 22-9 Wednesday on a chilly afternoon at Panzer Stadium.

Maria Auth led the Nittany Lions with a career-high six goals as Penn State improved to 8-0 all-time against the Dragons.

How It Happened

Penn State put together a tremendous first half, establishing a sizable 14-5 lead heading into the intermission. Eight different players scored in the first 30 minutes for the Nittany Lions, with Auth tallying four goals before the break.

Madison Carter continued her strong start to the season with four goals, bringing her team-high total to 29 through eight games. Delaney Muldoon ended the first half with consecutive goals.

The clock began to wind continuously after the Nittany Lions took a 10-goal lead early in the second half. When the final whistle blew, 13 players had found the back of the net for Missy Doherty’s squad.

Penn State’s goalies, Lucy Lowe and Madison Cunningham, combined for 12 saves against the Dragons, while the offense registered a staggering 35 shots on goal.

Player of the Game

Maria Auth | Sophomore | Attacker

Auth finished with a career-high seven points and two groundballs in the victory, saying the wind and cold temperatures didn’t bother her or the team.

“State College weather is very unpredictable,” Auth said postgame. “We’re pretty much used to it at this point. We practice outside a lot to prepare for games like this.”

Hear from sophomore Maria Auth following her career-high six goal, seven point performance during a 22-9 victory over Drexel this afternoon! #WeAre #PSUWLAX pic.twitter.com/famkCfo6QR — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) March 14, 2018

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (5-3) travel to Rutgers Saturday for a noon clash to open Big Ten play.