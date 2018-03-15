A Guide To Naming Your Penn State Pet

There are two things Penn Staters love more than anything: Penn State and their pets. Bringing these two worlds together is a sign of true love and dedication to your furry friend and your university.

If you’re seeking inspiration for naming your pet after your favorite university, you’ve come to the right place. Without further ado, here is a compilation of the best Penn State-themed names for your furry friends:

Dogs

Barkley

You could name your dog after a mascot, but why not go for gold and name it after a star player? With Barkley, it’s all in the name. There will be no question that your dog is a Penn State pup.

Joe Pupterno (or JoePaws for short)

Set your doggo up for success (with honor).

Bloop and Woop

These are great Penn State-related names for a duo of goofy dogs AND they sound like…

Pawsluszny

Name your dog after Penn State legend and two-time All-American Paul Posluszny, who announced earlier this week he’ll retire from the NFL after 11 seasons. Ironically, “posluszny” means “obedient” in Polish. Perfect.

Cats

Cat Chambers

Cats are known to get cranky when they don’t get their way, much like Penn State’s men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers.

Kittany

From the Nittany Lion to your little lion.

Mew Sapphire

For a cat that can’t be restrained? Consider Mew Sapphire in honor of Blue Sapphire Rachel Reiss, who not only stood 46 hours at THON, but also performed on stage.

Sandy Bar-purr

Despite the fact that Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour’s name is a perfect cat pun, The Daily Collegian reported in 2015 that she’s more of a dog person.

Places and People as Pet Names

Mifflin

Unless you’ve got some sort of hairless pet, maybe commemorate the first governor of Pennsylvania and not the annual streak of the same name.

Willard

Go one step further and name your cat from hell “Gary Cat-tell” for a strange twist of fate.

Armsby

Armsby is home to the Penn State’s Department of Animal Science and an extremely cute name for your pet.

Penny

Short, sweet, and to the point: Penny from Penn State.

Cappy (short for John Cap-pet-lleti, of course)

…This one may be a bit of a stretch.

Bonus

The Nittany Lion Finn

If you’re a Penn Stater with a fish, you have to call the fish tank “The Nittany Lion Finn.” Please.