Women In Business Presents 10th Annual Powerful Women Paving The Way Conference

Women in Business will present its Powerful Women Paving The Way conference April 19-20, themed “Lean In With Us” to celebrate the conference’s 10-year anniversary.

“Our vision in 2008 for a women’s conference was to inspire, empower, and connect women. Celebrating the 10th year is confirmation that Women in Business truly are Powerful Women Paving the Way,” former Women in Business faculty advisor Gus Colangelo said.

The conference includes networking opportunities, panels, breakout sessions, and speakers. This year’s impressive keynote speakers include:

Julie Younglove-Webb: SVP, Potbelly

Younglove-Webb is senior vice president of operations at Potbelly Corporation. She previously served as senior vice president and general manager of Sears Essentials and Sears Grand of Sears Holdings Corporation and as vice president of space planning for Kmart Stores. Younglove-Webb earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, her master’s in management and organization from Penn State, and her MBA from Wayne State University.

Vicki Huff: US & Global New Ventures, PwC

Huff is global new business and innovation leader for PwC, a position in which she leads a unit formed to innovate and expand PwC’s offerings that build trust in society and solve important problems. She previously led PwC’s global technology, infocomm, entertainment, and media industry. Huff is a Penn State graduate and a certified public accountant.

Dr. Natalie Stavas: Boston Marathon Hero and Physician

Stavas was running her fifth Boston marathon in 2013 when she heard explosions and ran toward them, arriving at the scene to administer CPR, apply tourniquets, and triage the wounded. She’s since been recognized for her role as a firs responder by President Barack Obama, Katie Couric, and Anderson Cooper. Stavas is a Harvard graduate and currently a physician at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. She’s also working toward a master’s degree in health science and public policy at UPenn.

Lynne Doughtie: CEO, KPMG

Doughtie is the U.S. chairman and CEO of KPMG and a member of KPMG’s global board and executive committee. She began her career in KPMG’s audit practice in 1985 and has since served in a number of leadership roles in various levels of the company, including lead partner for several of KPMG’s major clients. Doughtie is an alumna of Virginia Tech and a certified public accountant.

The two-day conference kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19 and continues through 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 20 at the Toftrees Resort and Conference Center. You can find the full schedule here.

“At my first Powerful Women Paving the Way Conference, Megan Alexander from Inside Edition spoke about the power of hustling. That is something that has carried with me all throughout my college career and will continue in the future,” said Ally Berdan, director of the conference and president of Women in Business. “PWPW gave me a platform to develop personally and professionally and prepare for the business world ahead.”

Powerful Women Paving the Way costs $20 for students and $149 for non-students, which includes on-site registration, registration packet with a tote bag, your choice of different breakout sessions, and all meals during the conference. Registration should be submitted online or by mail by 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 13.