Panels For Women’s History Month Focus On Religion, Gender Equity In Sports

As March is Women’s History Month, the Gender Equity Center is fittingly bringing several programs to Penn State that focus on gender, faith, and equity within sports. Jennifer Pencek is the programming coordinator of the Gender Equity Center and is tasked with focusing on how gender affects our everyday lives. These events will include diverse and unique perspectives for Penn State students and the public to explore.

Breaking the Binaries: Gender and Faith is the first panel discussion at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 19 in 129C HUB. This panel will focus on the non-linear aspects of spirituality and religion featuring panelists from various organizations of different faiths. It is co-sponsored by the Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development and moderated by the interim assistant vice president for Student Affairs diversity and inclusion, Peggy Lorah.

Gender Equity in Sports: Reality or Dream? is the second panel set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 20 at Freeman Auditorium in the HUB.This panel will be moderated by kinesiology instructor Jonna Belanger. Panelists include: