Penn State Wrestling Wins Third Straight NCAA Title

The wild, back-and-forth NCAA Championship weekend between Penn State and Ohio State ended in favor the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions clinched the titled with a fall by Bo Nickal over Ohio State’s Myles Martin in the 184 lb. finals.

In addition to Nickal, Zain Retherford, Jason Nolf, and Vincenzo Joseph all won their finals matches Saturday night. Mark Hall dropped a tough 8-2 decision to Arizona State’s Zahid Valencia to take second at 174 lbs.

Nick Lee took third for the Nittany Lions, and Shakur Rasheed and Nick Nevills both placed seventh.

Penn State’s eight All-Americans tied a program record set in 1987.

A big Friday night performance by Penn State, which won five semifinals matches, catapulted the Nittany Lions past the Buckeyes in the team race, overcoming a double-digit deficit to open a double-digit lead of their own.