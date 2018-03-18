Home » News

Herwig’s Austrian Bistro To Close After 15 Years In Business

By Jack Hargraves-Dix

Herwig’s Austrian Bistro on College Ave. will close this summer, owner Bernd Brandstatter announced Sunday on the restaurant’s Facebook page

Brandstatter cited “my constant sciatica in my left leg from two ruptured discs and declining sales” as reasons for the closure.

Herwig’s was originally located on Fraser Street before relocating to College Ave. in 2006. The Bistro was known for its homestyle cooking and as one of the most unique eateries downtown.

“I sure will miss everyone of you,” Brandstatter said in the Facebook post. “It was always about the personal experience with a side of our Austrian home cooking and a bit of humor mixed in.”

With a few months left for Herwig’s, there’s still time to stop in for your favorite Austrian dishes before the place closes for good. The restaurant joins a laundry list of recently announced closings in downtown State College, including the Skeller/Spats Café, Fraser Street Deli, and Ye Olde College Diner.

