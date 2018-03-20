Ash Beckham Bringing ‘Give Voice To Your Truth’ Talk To The HUB

Equality advocate Ash Beckham will speak at Penn State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the HUB Flex Theatre.

Beckham will deliver a talk titled “Ash Beckham: Give Voice To Your Truth.” The event was made possible by the LGBTQA Student Resource Center.

A prominent figure in the community of LGBTQA activism, the Beckham’s talks center around ideas on what it’s like to be trapped in a closet and the process of coming out. Her stories combine humor with the reality of each situation, hoping to transcend the ideas in the community.

Beckham has delivered TED Talks in the past and is described by the organization as an inspirational figure. On Wednesday night, attendees can expect to tune into a discussion about living authentically and giving voice to your truth. Beckham will speak of empathy, respect, and the power of having real conversations.

You can check out Beckham’s TED profile here.