Marcus Allen Strengthens NFL Draft Credentials At Pro Day

Marcus Allen brought his infectious personality and unwavering positivity back to Happy Valley on Tuesday as he participated in Penn State’s Pro Day.

Allen held onto his 37-inch vertical and 15-rep bench performances from the NFL Scouting Combine, but he added a strong 4.59 40-yard dash time and a solid 7.13-second three-cone drill to his NFL Draft résumé. He didn’t run either drill at the combine, but proving scouts’ qualms about his lack of speed wrong was one of the safety’s goals heading into the event.

“I wanted to show [the scouts] my speed in the 40,” Allen — the godson of Hall of Fame tailback Curtis Martin — said Tuesday. “I wanted to show them my fluid hips as a ‘big guy’. They consider me big; I don’t want anybody thinking I’m some kind of stiff guy.”

The Upper Marlboro, MD, native also wanted to show a part of his game that was not always showcased on the field during his time at Penn State. Allen only recorded one interception in four seasons as a Nittany Lion, so he made sure to show off his hands to the NFL scouts and coaches in attendance.

“I caught everything today at the highest point and attacked it. In my career, I only had one interception, but I’m not going to make any excuses for that,” he said. “I’m just going to show them on the field.”

Allen was pleased with his 40-yard dash time of 4.59 seconds although his goal was to run a “low 4.5.” He was happy with the result because some scouts believed he was not all that quick and projected him to run the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds or slower.

The ever-popular safety also reflected on his experience at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The experience was even more special for Allen because he’d watch the combine every year; instead of watching from home, he got to soak in the atmosphere of Lucas Oil Stadium for himself.

“Oh, I was hype,” Allen said. “I watched that every year since I was a little kid, so just to be in that environment with all the top guys in the country was really fun.”

Although Allen and fellow starting safety Troy Apke will leave Penn State, No. 2 praised next season’s safeties on the roster, including Nick Scott and John Sutherland.

“Nick Scott, you know, he’s a leader,” he said. “He was a leader when [his senior class was] out there on the field. I know he’s still going to be that vocal leader and lead by example. You got John Sutherland, he’s young but he’s mature for his age. He works hard; I wish I had that work ethic my freshman year.”

Allen is interested to see how blue-chip prospect Lamont Wade pans out as he makes a transition from corner to safety. He said he’s heard “nothing but good things” regarding No. 38’s progress throughout the offseason.

The popular safety will learn his NFL Draft fate on the weekend of April 26, when his name will likely be called somewhere in the middle stages of the draft.