Penn State Undergraduate Bulletin Receives Much-Needed Upgrade

The Penn State Undergraduate Bulletin is no longer horrible. In fact, it’s quite nice.

The University Bulletin houses information for undergraduate students regarding class details and program requirements. If you don’t recognize the name “Undergraduate Bulletin,” it’s probably because you tried going on the site a few times before and gave up because it was outdated and totally unhelpful. Now, the site is fully revamped and its new layout is very user-friendly.

The new features on the University Bulletin include:

Overview

How to Get In

Program Requirements

Integrated Undergrad-Grad Program

Learning Outcomes

Academic Advising

Suggested Academic Plan

Career Paths

Contact

Explanations for some of these new features can be found here. A much more simplified layout also makes it easier to find classes in your major, minor, or certificate program (if you even knew certificate programs existed here). The interface is sleek and modern. THIS is how you integrate a new university-wide system, *cough* LionPATH *cough*.

If you wanted to check out the baccalaureate degrees offered at Penn State, you find your way there with the click of a button and a zillion programs with nice little pictures will pop up. You can filter the programs that show up by campus, interests, college, and more.

Have you ever wondered what it takes to earn a Bachelor of Science in Economics as opposed to a Bachelor of Arts? Probably not. But I have, so play along. After finding the Economics, B.S. program, a simple click on the “Program Requirements” tab on the right will tell you all you need to know. Navigating the Bulletin is now much faster and easier than clicking around in the LionPATH degree audit stuff.

If you’re interested in checking out some certificate programs, boy, do I have a news for you. It turns out that many of these require two or so classes, and they can be a great way to show that you have an interest in a certain topic that may not otherwise show up when you graduate. Who knew? You can now easily scroll through the 100+ certificate programs with ease. You may even find out that you’re eligible for one or two of them.

The Bulletin’s update includes a handful of very handy features that didn’t exist on the earlier site. Penn Staters will find that it’s really hard to complain about it now.