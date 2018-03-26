PSU news by
The Best And Weirdest Of Soc 119 Tweets

By Janelle Rothacker
3/26/18 9:12 am

There are few classes on campus that are as well known as Soc 119. The class, which focuses on race relations, has no problem filling up 100 Thomas semester after semester. Students regularly rave about it, only perpetuating its popularity. The class is taught by Dr. Sam Richards who doesn’t shy away from some hard-to-talk-about topics.

The class is widely encouraged to use Twitter to interact throughout the semester using the #Soc119 to mark all their tweets. We searched through for the best, funniest, or strangest tweets without context.

Apparently, when Sam Richards gets students involved, not everyone is so excited.

Suffer along, folks. It’s all about the grade.

Shooters gonna shoot.

I have so many questions.

Cute guys doing cool flip things? And I get credit for this? Sign me up. No wonder that room is packed to the top.

Is this even Soc 119 related or just a general cry for help? We’re not sure how Sam Richards is going to help you here, although I guess it wouldn’t be surprising if this were somehow discussed in class.

Let’s start a new hashtag: #MoreMenInSpeedos.

Penn State is quite cool — just ask any Penn Stater.

Were students really tasked with asking their parents, “Is the penis needy?” I need to hear some of these answers.

Huh. Apparently the penis is needy.

Like, in general? In the room? In the world?

So these tweets seem to raise more questions then the answer. If these questions are intriguing, class scheduling season is upon us once again and you can register for the class for the fall.

And if you can’t quite get a seat in the class, don’t worry. Lectures are recorded and posted online and are also regularly live streamed, which can be found here.

[Photo Story] Final Four Hours Of THON 2018

The final four hours are jam-packed with entertainment as the final countdown begins until dancers sit and the THON 2018 total is revealed.

