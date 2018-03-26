The Best And Weirdest Of Soc 119 Tweets

There are few classes on campus that are as well known as Soc 119. The class, which focuses on race relations, has no problem filling up 100 Thomas semester after semester. Students regularly rave about it, only perpetuating its popularity. The class is taught by Dr. Sam Richards who doesn’t shy away from some hard-to-talk-about topics.

The class is widely encouraged to use Twitter to interact throughout the semester using the #Soc119 to mark all their tweets. We searched through for the best, funniest, or strangest tweets without context.

When Sam comes anywhere near you while looking for volunteers #soc119 pic.twitter.com/cqMjFaYGX2 — Katie Yuen (@katiegyuen) February 13, 2018

Apparently, when Sam Richards gets students involved, not everyone is so excited.

Uh so you may have noticed these (probs) obnoxious soc119 tweets, I’m sorry if they’re irritating they’re a huge part of my grade in this class so thx for understanding 😬 — Henry Bradley (@bradhen71) February 26, 2018

Suffer along, folks. It’s all about the grade.

Compliment of the day: Both of the young women in the front; gorgeous 👏🏼 #soc119 — Mitchell Valentin (@ValRalTal) March 15, 2018

Shooters gonna shoot.

“Jesus was a communist” – @iunlearn man this class is fun #soc119 — Gorman (@jgorms24) March 20, 2018

I have so many questions.

There isn't ever a boring day in #SOC119! Thank you @airtime145 and @carterjkelly for an entertaining way to end class today! pic.twitter.com/WxiagUjMIO — Soc 119 Class (@Soc119) March 20, 2018

Cute guys doing cool flip things? And I get credit for this? Sign me up. No wonder that room is packed to the top.

My girlfriend is eating my food and then complains that she is hungry. She is now threatening me, please send help. #soc119 — Mike sanders (@DA_MuffinMan_) March 19, 2018

Is this even Soc 119 related or just a general cry for help? We’re not sure how Sam Richards is going to help you here, although I guess it wouldn’t be surprising if this were somehow discussed in class.

I never realized how much I see cleavage everyday… why not men in speedos? #SOC119 https://t.co/bV0Q0mveQU — Emma (@erma98_emma) March 8, 2018

Let’s start a new hashtag: #MoreMenInSpeedos.

There’s a stream?! Man, Penn State is so much cooler than when I went there. — Nicole Wood (@nicrish) March 6, 2018

Penn State is quite cool — just ask any Penn Stater.

Weirdest answers from parents when they were asked about a needy penis. — Yuli Prieto (@hormigarango) March 1, 2018

Were students really tasked with asking their parents, “Is the penis needy?” I need to hear some of these answers.

Huh. Apparently the penis is needy.

How many Indinians are there today ?#soc119 — Basim Razzo (@basimrazzo) February 27, 2018

Like, in general? In the room? In the world?

So these tweets seem to raise more questions then the answer. If these questions are intriguing, class scheduling season is upon us once again and you can register for the class for the fall.

And if you can’t quite get a seat in the class, don’t worry. Lectures are recorded and posted online and are also regularly live streamed, which can be found here.