Bill O’Brien Returning to Happy Valley to Speak at High School Coaches’ Clinic

Former Penn State football coach Bill O’Brien will return to State College to speak at the annual High School Coaches’ Chalk Talk on April 6-7. O’Brien will serve as the keynote speaker at the event on that Saturday, April 7. The event will reunite the last two head coaches of the Penn State football program — O’Brien and James Franklin.

O’Brien led the Penn State football program through the drama of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. For two seasons, he was able to give life to a program that was at one point at risk of the death penalty.

In the 2012 and 2013 seasons, O’Brien guided the Nittany Lions to a 15-9 record despite sanctions, highlighted by a signature four-overtime White Out victory against Michigan, before he left for the NFL.

Now the head coach of the Houston Texans, O’Brien has taken his team to the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. With four years under his belt now as a first-time NFL head coach, O’Brien finally has a franchise quarterback in DeShaun Watson, and will look to attain more consistent success from this upcoming season and on.