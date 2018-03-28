Cody Heaton Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Plummets
In a surprise turn of events, Cody Heaton is the next UPUA president.
Heaton was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Laura McKinney — the duo was the only executive ticket in the race. In recent years, the vice president has assumed the presidency, but both President Katie Jordan and Vice President Alex Shockley will graduate this year, leaving the field open for Heaton to take over after serving as chair of the Facilities Committee.
When the votes were tallied and the decision was finalized just after polls closed at 10 p.m., it became clear that voter turnout was nowhere near last year. Jordan and Shockley tallied more than 12,000 total votes, while Heaton and McKinney tallied just 5,669 total votes.
In addition to the new president and vice president, the following At-Large and Academic Representatives were elected to the 13th Assembly. There were 29 candidates fighting for 20 open At-Large spots, whereas most of the academic reps ran unopposed. The College of the Liberal Arts representative race was the most highly contested of this year’s election.
At-Large Representatives
- Seun Babalola — 2,138
- Beryl Bannerman — 1,991
- Morgan Sloan — 1,982
- Tyler Akers — 1,964
- Courtney Hummel — 1,887
- Jake Griggs — 1,886
- Bhavin Shah — 1,881
- Marlow Galbraith — 1,784
- Quinn O’Neill — 1,762
- Tom Dougherty — 1,752
- Jordan Brooks — 1,643
- Percy Mottley — 1,623
- Rubi Garcia Manzo — 1,595
- Mariana Garcia — 1,581
- Anthony Guzzo — 1,504
- Frank Geltrude — 1,317
- Derek Menges — 1,271
- Jacob Klipstein — 1,147
- Tyler Ladzinski — 1,050
- Emma Davies — 1,025
Academic Representatives
College of Agricultural Sciences
Zach Robinson
College of Arts and Architecture
Zachary McKay
Bellisario College of Communications
Alexis Burke
Division of Undergraduate Studies
Adeline Mishler
College of Earth and Mineral Science
Peter Rinehart
Eberly College of Science
Diego Santos
College of Education
Jake Springer
College of Engineering
Ben Cutler
College of Health and Human Development
Rafay Nasir
College of Information Science and Technology
Chelsey Woods
College of Liberal Arts
Helia Hooseinpour
College of Nursing
George Samuel
Schreyer Honors College
David Weiss
Smeal College of Business
Tom Sarabock
