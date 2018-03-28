Visit SaquonBarkley.com To See The World’s Sketchiest Marketing Agency

Saquon Barkley’s gotten a lot of new things since he declared for next month’s NFL Draft in the waning moments of 2017.

He has a new social media handle (@saquon) and brand. He celebrated his 21st birthday by landing a lucrative Nike endorsement. He even has a baby on the way.

One thing missing, though, is a personal, branded website, most likely because Ari Amani & Co. owns the URL SaquonBarkley.com.

The boutique marketing agency describes itself as “the premier firm specializing in the business affairs of some of your favorite icons of the world” and “millionaires who consult billionaires.” The home page is decorated with names of celebrities ranging from the Obamas to Lil Wayne to Brandy and Ray J’s Momma.

Without much attention, it’d seem like the firm boasts a clientele of truly, “your favorite icons of the world,” although that title seems a bit generous for the artist who rhymed “mama” and “lima bean.”

However, hidden in the paragraph is the clarification that the names are simply examples of “how everyone loves Ari Armani & Co.” When you click on the linked names, you’re taken to Facebook posts to a tweet liked by Jesse James (not that one), the Obamas sending an unpersonalized congratulatory note after presumably Ari Amani’s child was born, and Sonja B. Norwood wishing someone happy birthday.

We imagine that if Saquon Barkley ever requests the URL, his email will be included in this wall of fame of people who “love” Ari Amani.

The press clippings include mentions by “A-list Journalists And Media Personalities” such as Reddit users and independent consultant bloggers on Huffington Post about hip hop artists the Chemists, Fred the Godson, and The Heatmakerz.

Although not as ironic as itanimulli.com and the former use of JebBush.com, anything to drive page views, folks. We appreciate the creative marketing from an industry leader on the cutting edge, though.