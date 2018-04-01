PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Topics

About

Home » Tomfoolery

Jonathan Sutherland Will Volunteer As Tribute For Saquon Barkley If Drafted By Cleveland

By Anthony Fiset
4/1/18 4:00 am

Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland announced on Sunday that he intends to volunteer as tribute in the event that the Cleveland Browns call Saquon Barkley’s name on draft day.

This move was made possible by the NFL’s new “Katniss Everdeen Rule” that allows a player from the same university to replace a star player drafted to a crappy team, conditional on a vote by NFL owners, similar to how the rule’s namesake famously volunteered herself in The Hunger Games.

The rule was designed to prevent top draft prospects from wasting their primes on perennially bad teams, which is ultimately in the best interest of the entire league — especially with ratings on the decline recently.

Owners were nearly unanimous on the decision in the case of Barkley to Cleveland. Out of 32 NFL teams, only one voted against the tribute. Surprisingly, that team was the New England Patriots, in an apparent effort to neutralize Barkley’s impact on the league and their own Super Bowl chances by letting the Browns draft him. The Browns, on the other hand, didn’t realize there was a difference between Barkley and Sutherland, so they ended up voting in favor of the replacement.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, in the midst of attempting his own NFL comeback, said, “Damn. I wish we had that rule when I was drafted.”

Now, if the Browns go through with drafting Barkley, they’ll receive Sutherland and exclusive negotiating rights with Barkley after his sixth season in the NFL. In the meantime, Barkley will be placed back on the draft board.

Sutherland views the situation as a win-win for both himself and Barkley, as he explained after practice this week before he officially made his decision.

“By replacing Saquon, I’ll get drafted higher than I ever will after a few more years of college football,” Sutherland pointed out, “and he gets to avoid Cleveland altogether.”

Barkley was touched by the gesture.

“It’s not often you meet someone willing to sacrifice so much for you,” said “He’s is committing professional suicide, so my career can flourish elsewhere. That’s a true friend.”

As for the Browns, they’re just excited about the prospect of having No. 26 from Penn State on their roster.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a sophomore majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly he means Pittsburgh. He is a lifetime Costco Executive Member who enjoys spending quality time on the couch with his dog, Sparkle. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

James Franklin Offers Full Scholarship To Saquon Barkley’s Unborn Child

Franklin reiterated the importance of getting ahead of the stiff competition he faces on the recruiting trail.

Lady Lions Found Accidentally Locked In The Bryce Jordan Center

After the Penn State women’s basketball team mysteriously disappeared following its loss in the Women’s NIT to Radford, we’ve finally made contact with the nearly forgotten Lady Lions.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dismissed In Beta Theta Pi Case

The second set of hearings went much quicker than the first, which spanned two months over the summer before the judge decided to bound over lesser charges for trial and dismiss the more serious charges.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend