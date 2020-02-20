THON 2020 Prop Bets

While the dancers stand for 46 hours at THON 2020, we will be locked in on everything that happens inside the BJC. There is no shortage of interesting performances, side attractions, and funny organization anagrams during THON, but to make things even more interesting, here are our official unofficial prop bets for THON 2020.

For those not familiar with prop bets, Onward State co-founder Evan Kalikow put it best: “A prop bet is short for proposition bet. Basically, it’s a bet on something not commonly betted upon. For example, lots of people bet on the score of the Super Bowl, but how many people bet on how many times the winning coach will say ‘humbled’ in the post-game press conference? That’s a prop bet.”

All betting odds are made up because this is all just for fun! After all, ONWARD STATE IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE. Please don’t slide into our DMs trying to place some action. Also, don’t bet on THON. It’s not very FTK even though it is now legal in Pennsylvania.

Over/Unders

BJC Hot Dogs Consumed By OS Staff: 45.5

Jonas Brothers References in the line dance: 1.5

Tennis Balls Lost: 99.5

Snacks Confiscated By R&R: 299.5

Lil Nas X Plays: 9.5

Bottles Of Baby Powder Used: 74.5

Average Hours Slept After THON: 11.5

Tik-Tok Dance Moves In The Line Dance: 1.5

Prop Bets

There Will Be Too Many TikTok References We Don’t Understand: 1-1

From the Line Dance to the kids’ talent show, THON 2020 is likely to be full of Tik-Tok references. Most of which will be way above our heads. Some of our staffers are well-versed in the app, but even they may not catch everything that the kids reference.

OPP Rebrands Trash Collection As “Kobe” Game: 8-1

OPP always does a great job of collecting trash from every section. With the death of the namesake of the iconic throw-away jumper, I think it is highly likely that this becomes a new audience game.

Trace McSorley And Mike Gesicki Reunite At THON 2020: 9-1

We know both NFL studs are FTK, so this could be the perfect time for a Penn State reunion.

Surprise Big Name Artist Shows Up: 5-1

This is a wild card bet. In recent years we have been spoiled with performances by the likes of DNCE, the Misterwives, Mason Ramsey, and Andy Grammar. It’s not a given, but could we see another big name performer join the ranks in 2020? I would bet yes because the THON committees work ’round the clock to put together a great setlist for all of us to enjoy, and it wouldn’t be complete without a surprise — or two.

The Jonas Brothers Perform: 100-1

We have seen the Jonas Brothers at Champs and Beaver Stadium, but will they take the grandest stage Penn State has to offer? The band is unfortunately overseas, but who says no? They certainly have made a habit of making surprise entrances.

Pep Rally Winner

Men’s Gymnastics: 1-2

Football: 2-1

Wrestling: 2-1

Men’s Soccer: 3-1

Women’s Soccer: 3-1

Basketball: 5-1

Women’s Golf: 7-1

Field Hockey: 10-1

Fencing: 12-1

Men’s gymnastics has been an unstoppable force in the Pep Rally, so there’s not a high payoff for betting on them, but it is higher than the annual interest rate on your mutual fund. Hopefully, the other teams just have fun.

Car Race Winner

Red Car: 2-1

Blue Car: 2-1

No matter what happens, everyone’s a winner as long as we can enjoy the car race.

Color Wars Champion

Blue: 3-1

Red: 3-1

Orange: 3-1

Purple: 3-1

My money is on purple because it’s my favorite color. Other than that, who knows?

Most Covered Song

Year 3000: 2-1

Mr. Brightside: 3-1

Wonderwall: 4-1

Sugar, We’re Going Down: 5-1

Sweet Caroline: 10-1

Free Bird: 15-1

When Will The Bryce Jordan Center Reach Capacity On Sunday?

Before 1 a.m.: 15-1

Between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.: 10-1

Between 6 a.m and 10 a.m.: 5-1

It won’t: 7-1

Allegedly, the BJC never hit capacity at THON 2019, so my guess is that everyone is going to come out in full force for the Final Four this year. Expect the BJC to shut its doors early despite the nice weather on Sunday.

