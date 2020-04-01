Class Of 2020 To Hold Virtual Mifflin Streak

Editor’s note: This story is part of Onward State’s April Fools series. It is satirical, meant for entertainment, and not to be taken literally. Any quotes were made up for the purpose of this post.

With all in-person classes canceled for the remainder of the spring semester and the status of an in-person commencement ceremony in limbo, the Class of 2020 is determined to make sure that one of the Penn State’s greatest traditions still goes off without a hitch.

Inspired by the growing trend of virtual marathons and 5Ks, which allow runners to participate in races remotely, the senior class has decided to host its own virtual Mifflin Streak.

Traditionally run as a way for students to blow off steam on the day before finals during their last semester, the senior class is inviting all students and alumni to partake in this year’s virtual Mifflin Streak to let out any stress they may be facing in this time of nationwide uncertainty.

All members of the Penn State community are welcome to strip down on Sunday, May 3 and run wherever they can whether it’s down their street or on their treadmill. Organizers of the virtual Mifflin Streak believe that the transition to this year’s virtual format will be as seamless as the university’s transition to online instruction via Zoom.

After hearing of the student body’s plan to show their bodies in a virtual Mifflin Streak, President Eric Barron applauded the senior class’ initiative.

“I am immensely proud of our students for bringing the Penn State community together for this great tradition during these trying times,” Barron said. “In the face of new challenges, old traditions let us show the world what ‘We Are’ truly means — among other things.”

The Mifflin Streak has been run on the Sunday before spring finals week every year since 1977, and thanks to some outside-the-box thinking and modern technology, that streak will continue.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a senior *gasp* majoring in Economics and a lifetime Costco Executive Member. If you are an employer, please hire him. Otherwise, direct all complaints to [email protected]onwardstate.com.

