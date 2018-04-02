PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Topics

About

Home » News

Indie Pop Group Saint Motel To Perform At Penn State

Courtesy of SPA
By Elissa Hill
4/2/18 2:46 am

Indie pop group Saint Motel will perform at Penn State this month, thanks to the Student Programming Association. The concert will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 19 in Alumni Hall at the HUB.

Saint Motel is based in Los Angeles and has released four EPs and two studio albums — Voyeur and saintmotelevision — since its formation in 2007. You might know the band from popular songs like “My Type,” “Cold Cold Man,” and “Move.”

The group is made up of A/J Jackson (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Aaron Sharp (lead guitar), Dak Lerdamornpong (bass), and Greg Erwin (drums). Saint Motel has toured with artists like Imagine Dragons, Weezer, and Arctic Monkeys, and has also performed at Coachella.

As always, the performance is free for University Park students with a valid Penn State ID.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

James Franklin Offers Full Scholarship To Saquon Barkley’s Unborn Child

Franklin reiterated the importance of getting ahead of the stiff competition he faces on the recruiting trail.

Onward Debates: Should Penn State Athletics Adopt Light Blue As An Accent?

This debate is quite heated and pits Tony against Tony.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Jonathan Sutherland Will Volunteer As Tribute For Saquon Barkley If Drafted By Cleveland

Saquon Barkley is the first player eligible for the new “Katniss Everdeen Rule” that allows a star player’s teammate to replace him if drafted to a crappy team.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend