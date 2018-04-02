Indie Pop Group Saint Motel To Perform At Penn State

Indie pop group Saint Motel will perform at Penn State this month, thanks to the Student Programming Association. The concert will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 19 in Alumni Hall at the HUB.

Saint Motel is based in Los Angeles and has released four EPs and two studio albums — Voyeur and saintmotelevision — since its formation in 2007. You might know the band from popular songs like “My Type,” “Cold Cold Man,” and “Move.”

The group is made up of A/J Jackson (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Aaron Sharp (lead guitar), Dak Lerdamornpong (bass), and Greg Erwin (drums). Saint Motel has toured with artists like Imagine Dragons, Weezer, and Arctic Monkeys, and has also performed at Coachella.

As always, the performance is free for University Park students with a valid Penn State ID.