Submit Your Script To NRT’s Annual ‘Tell Me A Story’ Competition

Have you ever dreamed of going down in history as one of the next great playwrights? Or have you ever wanted to get some exposure to that manuscript tucked away in your desk drawer to see if it’s any good? If so, you’re in luck — No Refund Theatre (NRT) is currently taking submissions for its annual playwriting competition, “Tell Me a Story.”

The competition has been an annual tradition for the acting troupe since the spring of 2015. The goal of the script writing contest is to help improve the diversity of student life by uniting the creative elements of the community and inspiring young writers. Essentially, the competition acts as a way to bring aspiring young creatives closer together

“Tell Me a Story” is looking for unique, creative plays or scenes running between 10 and 15 minutes in length for the competition. All Penn State students, or teams of students, are encouraged to apply.

Eight finalists will be selected and showcased in a dramatic reading of their original script. In the end, a panel of judges, comprised of fellow students and faculty, will select the final winner, who will be awarded a cash prize.

The competition itself will be held on April 22 at 2 p.m., but submissions are due April 8. Interested Penn State students are encouraged to apply by submitting their final piece to [email protected] Submissions must be sent in a PDF format along with the author’s name and contact phone number. For more information, check out NRT’s website here.