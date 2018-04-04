Ya Like Jazz? Penn State To Host Annual Jazz Festival

Are you a Big Jazz Boy, or a Little Jazz Boy?

Either way, Jazz Boys and Girls of all sizes can attend the 19th annual Penn State Jazz Festival this Friday and Saturday. Sponsored by UPAC and the Penn State Jazz Educators Club, the two-day event will feature workshops, masterclasses, and performances by award-winning artists that are sure to get your jazz juices flowing.

Featured guest artists include New York Voices, a critically-acclaimed vocal group celebrating its 30th anniversary, accomplished pianist Xavier Davis, and five-time Grammy award winning producer Jay Ashby.

The jazz kicks off 2:30 p.m. Friday with a masterclass open discussion with the guest artists in the Music Building, followed by an open rehearsal with Penn State’s own Centre Dimensions. It peaks with an All-Star Combo Concert at the State Theater at 7:30 p.m. and a Later Night Jazz Jam at Whiskers in the Nittany Lion Inn at 10 p.m.

If “Late Night Jazz Jam at Whiskers” doesn’t make you want to scream “JAZZ” and dive into the Ocean of Trumpets then I don’t know what will, pal.

But the jazz doesn’t end there! Saturday will feature a jazz ensemble and another masterclass in the Music Building, as well as another concert at the State Theater with Centre Dimensions and the guest artists.

If your body becomes 10 times larger at the sound of sweet jazz unfolding, then you’re not going to want to miss this tremendously big jazz event. You can see the full event program here and buy tickets for the State Theater concerts here.