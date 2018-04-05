PSU news by
Andrew Sturtz Makes Pro Debut, Adds Depth To Ottawa Senators’ Prospect Pool

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/5/18 4:05 am

Penn State men’s hockey alumnus Andrew Sturtz made his professional debut for the Belleville Senators Wednesday night during their 2-1 loss to the Springfield Falcons. Sturtz was in the starting lineup for the Senators, finishing the game with four shots on goal and two penalty minutes.

Sturtz signed an amateur tryout contract with the Ottawa Senators’ AHL affiliate after agreeing to an entry-level deal with the Senators las week. He joins an Ottawa organization on the verge of a complete rebuild, adding depth to an already-strong group of prospects.

The 2017-18 season has been tumultuous for the Ottawa Senators. After coming one Chris Kunitz double-overtime goal short of an appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, Ottawa sits in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with just 27 wins this season. Trade rumors have swarmed star defenseman and team captain Erik Karlsson all season. A trade involving Karlsson would mark the start of a lengthy rebuild in Canada’s capital.

Sturtz joins a struggling Belleville squad that currently sits with a 26-40-5 record in the 2017-18 season, but the charismatic forward could bring a breath of fresh air, his signature toe-drag, and plenty of goals to the Senators’ prospect pool. He spoke on camera for the first time as a Belleville Senator before puck drop Wednesday, giving Senators fans a glimpse of what he’ll bring to the organization.

Sturtz reflected on the experience of signing his first pro contract and said he’s excited to get his feet wet in the professional ranks. He compared his game to players like Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher and Andrew Shaw, who are both right-handed shots with plenty of grit and goal-scoring touch. Sturtz will hit the ice again Friday on the road as the Belleville takes on the Rochester Americans.

