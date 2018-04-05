Black Cat Belly Dance To Host Showcase Headlined By Nada El Masriya

Black Cat Belly Dance (BCBD), a State College dance company specializing in traditional Egyptian belly dance along with other folkloric dances of Egypt, presents “Cairo Raqs: A Night of Egyptian Dance” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Indigo Nightclub.

The showcase will feature prominent dancers from the East Coast and world-renowned belly dancer Nada El Masriya will headline the performance. Masriya, a native Egyptian, brings years of performance experience to State College.

She grew up in the culturally rich area of metropolitan Cairo and trained at the prestigious Reda Troupe School — Egypt’s first and most famous folkloric dance company. Throughout her professional career, she has danced in more than 100 performances across Egypt, including multiple performances for Middle Eastern royal families and National Egyptian television.

On top of her impressive performance resume, she currently serves as the Artistic Director of The Egyptian Dance Center in Toronto. There, she has established herself as the “Ambassador of Egyptian Dance in Canada” according to legendary Egyptian performer Fifi Abdou.

“This is a rare opportunity for our community to see the art of Egyptian belly dance at its very finest,” BCBD Director Shannon Bishop said. “This show offers something for everyone — those who are interested in Middle Eastern dance, music lovers who are interested in world music — it would even make a fun girls-night-out!”

Tickets are available in advance for $10 on Squad Up and will be $15 when doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday.For more information on the show, its performers, and Black Cat Belly Dance, visit the company’s website.

However, there’s only one way to find out for certain if Masriya’s hips do or do not lie — go see the show!