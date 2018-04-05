PSU news by
Penn State Great Debate To Feature Sean Spicer, Howard Dean

Courtesy of College Republicans & College Democrats
By Elissa Hill
4/5/18 4:57 pm

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and former Vermont governor Howard Dean will debate at Penn State in this year’s Great Debate, the College Democrats and College Republicans announced Thursday afternoon. The debate will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 17 in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium.

The topic of this year’s debate is, “Is perception reality? The role of media in shaping a partisan climate.” Tickets for the event are free and can be picked up on the ground floor of the HUB beginning Friday, according to tweets from the two organizations.

The University Park Undergraduate Association funded $10,000 for the event last month, but at the time were not able to say who this year’s debaters would be, though UPUA leaders were privy to the names. Other co-sponsors include Penn State Student Affairs, the Graduate and Professional Student Association, the Panhellenic Council, the Interfraternity Council, the Liberal Arts Undergraduate Council, the Young America’s Foundation, and the University Park Allocation Committee.

Last year’s Great Debate was a matchup between former democratic Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley and former republican New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte, a Penn State alumna. The two debated “American Politics: Where We Are and Where We Should Go.”

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

