PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Penn State Football Commit Justin Shorter Can Fly

Justin Shorter via Twitter
By Anthony Colucci
4/6/18 11:21 am

While some members of his recruiting class (which will enter college as the fifth ranked group in the country) are already enrolled and practicing at Penn State, Justin Shorter is enjoying the last few months of high school and reaping the benefits of competing as a man among boys.

Shorter, a 6’4″, 213 lb. wide receiver who’s compared to Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones, is finishing off his decorated high school athletic career by returning to South Brunswick’s track team, which he starred on as a freshman.

In his first meet of the season Thursday, the five-star recruit and top-ranked wide receiver put on a show. Crossing the finish lines nearly two seconds before the other runners in both videos he tweeted, Shorter gave Penn State fans a taste of what they can expect over the next 3-4 seasons: opponents hopelessly chasing down the lanky yet explosive freak of nature.

One of Shorter’s potential counterparts on Penn State’s intimidating offense this fall was quite impressed by the incoming freshman’s speed and dominance.

Put Shorter in Dwight Galt’s weight room for the next few seasons and a few years from now, we’ll surely be marveling at another breathtaking sprint by him.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a sophomore majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Sandy Barbour Ranked No. 13 On Forbes’ List Of Most Powerful Women In U.S. Sports

Forbes consulted a panel of experts who determined Barbour to be “one of the most forward-thinking administrators in all of college sports.”

An Early Look At Penn State Hoops’ 2018-2019 Roster

Andrew Sturtz Makes Pro Debut, Adds Depth To Ottawa Senators’ Prospect Pool

Tony Carr’s Best NBA Team Fits

Penn State Hockey Goes Back To Espoo, Finland To Add Incoming Freshmen Oskar Autio, Aarne Talvitie

Student Life

Lion Ambassadors ‘Illuminate Old State’ With Retro Lantern Tours

“Characters from Penn State’s history, ranging from the school’s founding 1855 to the modern day, share their insights so you can learn what life was like for Penn Staters throughout history.”

Penn State Great Debate To Feature Sean Spicer, Howard Dean

NRT Presents: Fun Home

Comparing Penn State Hoops’ NIT Championships

Penn State’s two NIT Championships are remarkably similar.

Penn State Great Debate To Feature Sean Spicer, Howard Dean

Tickets for the event are free and can be picked up on the ground floor of the HUB beginning Friday, according to tweets from the two organizations.

Fraternity Councils Statewide Support ‘Tim’s Law’ Anti-Hazing Legislation

“We are confident strong anti-hazing legislation is one key to eradicating the plague of hazing across colleges today.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Barkley Headed To Texas For NFL Draft

He’s the first Nittany Lion to attend the draft since Donovan Smith made the trip in 2015.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend