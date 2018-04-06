Penn State Football Commit Justin Shorter Can Fly

While some members of his recruiting class (which will enter college as the fifth ranked group in the country) are already enrolled and practicing at Penn State, Justin Shorter is enjoying the last few months of high school and reaping the benefits of competing as a man among boys.

Shorter, a 6’4″, 213 lb. wide receiver who’s compared to Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones, is finishing off his decorated high school athletic career by returning to South Brunswick’s track team, which he starred on as a freshman.

In his first meet of the season Thursday, the five-star recruit and top-ranked wide receiver put on a show. Crossing the finish lines nearly two seconds before the other runners in both videos he tweeted, Shorter gave Penn State fans a taste of what they can expect over the next 3-4 seasons: opponents hopelessly chasing down the lanky yet explosive freak of nature.

First track meet pic.twitter.com/yuEmw3BoXE — Justin Shorter (@JustinShorter15) April 5, 2018

One of Shorter’s potential counterparts on Penn State’s intimidating offense this fall was quite impressed by the incoming freshman’s speed and dominance.

I better see 21s https://t.co/OQ7PosELY2 — Juwan Johnson (@Ju_heard_) April 6, 2018

Put Shorter in Dwight Galt’s weight room for the next few seasons and a few years from now, we’ll surely be marveling at another breathtaking sprint by him.