Critics Give ‘Paterno’ Mixed Review Ahead Of Premiere

Nearly every major national media outlet has published its review of HBO’s Paterno biopic ahead of its premiere, but there’s no overwhelming consensus on the movie, which runs less than two hours.

Director Barry Levinson said the film wouldn’t take any sides, instead going for a journalistic approach. The Paterno family released its own statement Saturday morning, saying, “Numerous scenes, events, and dialogue bear no resemblance to what actually transpired.”

You can see the major reviews published so far below, each with excerpts and links to the full reviews. Paterno premieres at 8 p.m. Saturday on HBO.

“[Pacino’s] portrayal isn’t as powerful or moving, though, and in some ways that’s the conundrum of ‘Paterno’ — it’s a tragedy without a tragic hero. For Paterno’s fall to be tragic, it would have to come from a greater height than merely winning 409 college football games.

“Instead of focusing more on the story’s hero (Ganim), Levinson sticks to the futile rage within House of Paterno. It’s possible, in Pacino’s nuanced performance of Paterno’s frailty and confusion, to find a reserve of fleeting sympathy for the man, who refused to resign and instead got fired. At the same time, it’s never possible to forget the horrors that happened where he ruled.”

“The film not surprisingly avoids judgments about the justice of the accusations that Coach Paterno knew more than he let on, that he had learned of accusations and had evaded taking action. We’re shown, instead, a man grasping for understanding of what had happened — a man who asks at one point, what sodomy is. It’s a highly suggestive reading of character — one that opens the way to several possibilities including deception and pretense.”

“The strongest aspect of the film, which premieres Saturday night at 8, is its stealth approach. For much of the story, you’re not quite sure whether Levinson and screenwriters Debora Cahn and John C. Richards are clear on Paterno’s responsibility regarding the Sandusky scandal. You wonder if ‘Paterno’ is trying to take a step toward rehabilitating the image of the late coach, the ‘winningest’ coach in college football history. It’s only later in the movie that the script, and Pacino’s fine performance, edge slowly but surely into the issue of Paterno’s legal and moral liability.”