[Live Blog] Twitter Reacts To ‘Paterno’

HBO
By Anthony Colucci
4/7/18 8:10 pm

After years of planning and polarizing hype, HBO’s “Paterno” is here. Thanks to modern technology, Twitter serves as an open forum of opinions, especially during controversial premieres of films.

We won’t be live tweeting the biopic tonight, but instead compiling your Twitter reactions here as they stream in. We’re in for a wild ride, folks.

Philly.com talked to Penn State leaders past and present about whether they planned to watch “Paterno.” 

