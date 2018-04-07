[Live Blog] Twitter Reacts To ‘Paterno’

After years of planning and polarizing hype, HBO’s “Paterno” is here. Thanks to modern technology, Twitter serves as an open forum of opinions, especially during controversial premieres of films.

We won’t be live tweeting the biopic tonight, but instead compiling your Twitter reactions here as they stream in. We’re in for a wild ride, folks.

Watched Paterno and make me wanna change career to the PR industry, dealing with crisis and how to be better at it. — Meekoy (@kentoyyy14) April 8, 2018

The fact that this Joe Paterno movie is not trending at all is an indictment of HBO ‘s marketing department. This scandal rocked the nation and the release of this movie should have been the #1 trending event that happened in entertainment this weekend — último hombre (@Johngotit_) April 8, 2018

#Paterno movie was well done. Great job by Al Pacino and @RileyKeough. Hope to see more of her. — Emily (@poppykulture) April 8, 2018

Just watched #Paterno on HBO😵 wild wild stuff. This was me the whole time: 😱😱 — Jessica Miles (@jessmiles1105) April 8, 2018

Well that was a, uh, movie. The Bolden and Jay Paterno stuff in the beginning was maybe my favorite part. #Paterno — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) April 8, 2018

"Paterno" was hardcore, watch it if you can. Al Pacino was on point. — Kenneth George (@KenGeor) April 8, 2018

It’s not a documentary. It’s a movie. It’s not about Joe Paterno. It’s about Sandusky and his horrific actions. Many need to understand those differences as prayers should be and always be with the victims. #Paterno — Kris Pud Bryan (@kbpud8) April 8, 2018

Happy valley > Paterno — Dan Carroll (@Dan_Carroll88) April 8, 2018

I'll watch the Paterno movie again. Pacino did pretty well. Lot of eerie stuff. — Wlat Harris (@pantherrants) April 8, 2018

@HBO movie #Paterno has been riveting. I don’t know how much is Hollywood and how much is truth but the fact remains that many people’s lives where affected by this scandal. Children should not be subject to any kind of abuse — Aron (@Gammons00) April 8, 2018

The Paterno HBO film was pretty good! I thought Al Pacino was excellent. — Laurence Clinton (@SpaceGoat11) April 8, 2018

@HBO The Paterno movie sucked. So many inaccuracies. Not a biopic at all. Do your research assholes. — Ryan Speck (@speckryan) April 8, 2018

I felt like I wanted #Paterno to be more. To go deeper. I think it was trying to hard to protect him as much as anything. — John Zeleznik (@john_zeleznik) April 8, 2018

This Paterno movie is some of the worst acting by Pachino I have ever seen. — Dane (@Dane4mayor) April 8, 2018

#Paterno disappointed in HBO movie. Not worthy of their usual high standards. — Joe Mick Fields (@jffmick) April 8, 2018

It’s not a documentary people, Its a dramatic movie. #Paterno — Brian Cuban (@bcuban) April 8, 2018

I don’t know how accurate it was at the time, but this movie makes it look like Paterno wandered away from a mental hospital. — Chris Dokish (@ChrisDokish) April 8, 2018

Pretty cool they are using real media logos that actually covered the Paterno events instead of creating fake logos like a lot of movies do. — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) April 8, 2018

This is like watching a cult. Joe Paterno was a cult leader. #Paterno — Alexandra Gail (@AlexandraGail45) April 8, 2018

I know this movie is focused on head coach but what about everyone else who turned a blind eye?! The police officers, other staff members, other law enforcement professionals?! All they asses need to be lit up!! #paterno #HBO — Mivida_bella (@trfoster) April 8, 2018

This #Paterno movie is deep…and so devastating — Deidre Merritt (@Deidre927) April 8, 2018

Paterno movie is outtt — arif aminuddin (@aripaminuddin) April 8, 2018

No way Paterno's house was that contemporary — I'm tall (@feeexins) April 8, 2018

This Paterno documentary makes it so much easier to hate penn state. Absolutely sickening. Every penn state fan and joe Paterno supporter should be ashamed. — Pitt Fanatic (@h2ppanthers) April 8, 2018

Board wasn't about to let him mess up the 💰#Paterno pic.twitter.com/mGPuCLti4h — Jacquelyn Marie (@jaistreet1) April 8, 2018

#Paterno

Makes Central PA look really bad. It's accurate. — Keith Treehorn (@WhiteStanSmiths) April 8, 2018

this is shot the exact same way that pensieve scenes are shot in harry potter — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) April 8, 2018

Still mad @HBO didn’t perform the greatest troll of all time and release the Paterno movie on 4/09. — Greg (@craigzelanskay) April 8, 2018

Every Al Pacino movie is Al Pacino playing Al Pacino playing a character #Paterno — AL (@MissSchliez) April 8, 2018

Not a huge fan of this #Paterno movie. — Skip (@jsearsy215) April 8, 2018

This HBO movie is way too easy on Paterno — #92WinMets (@PattyWhite_NYM) April 8, 2018

Graham Spanier is an asshole just for shortening THON alone #Paterno — AL (@MissSchliez) April 8, 2018

Nailing the jacket Sara Ganim wore on one of her first CNN hits but not the Paterno statue is… interesting. #Paterno pic.twitter.com/h5VU69Wc7l — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) April 8, 2018

They totally twisted that Scott Paterno speech. The students didn’t interrupt him throughout. — DylanCallaghanCroley (@DylanR_CC) April 8, 2018

The #Paterno movie is embarrassing so far. Pretending that Paterno didn't know what sodomy is? Give me an F*@cking break — JJClaaky (@claaky23) April 8, 2018

Well at least the #paterno #hbo film makes the two Paterno sons look like rumbling bumbling idiots #pennstate — DreamBackfield.com (@IntoPitt) April 8, 2018

@directv just sat on hold for 23 minutes after my hbo Order didn’t work using my remote, even tho I got an email confirm – missed #paterno 💆🏻‍♀️ — Sally (@Sally20698654) April 8, 2018

You see Paterno’s credibility eroding away… I wonder how much of this actually happened versus using it for dramatic affect. — James Cunningham (@JamesIV1978) April 8, 2018

Pacino doing a great job as the doddering out-of-it Paterno. https://t.co/D0U2we4kgs — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 8, 2018

#SaraGanim is the real hero of this #paterno #pennstate – there should be a statue of her – not freakin a guy who won 300+ games against cupcakes and turned a blind eye to child rape — DreamBackfield.com (@IntoPitt) April 8, 2018

Is this dialogue coming from court transcripts or something?#Paterno — Mike Fly (@mfly1971) April 8, 2018

This paterno movie is going to cost me a lot of old grandad. — Brad Vasko (@BradVasko) April 8, 2018

The Paterno house in this movie has huge walls of windows and I want to live in it. — Stefanie (@stefmcguire) April 8, 2018

They should return the statue of Joe Paterno to it’s original place on the PennSt campus. Also they should erect an adjacent bronze statue of a 12 year old boy looking up at Joe P with engraved inscription “Say it ain’t so JoePa”. The statues will constitute a teachable moment. — Matthew Newgarden (@newgar) April 8, 2018

#Paterno tries to make Scott Paterno the moral compass of the family but the fact is none of them were moral when it came to this. Also I just learned I’m blocked on Twitter by Scott Paterno. — Corey Cohen (@CoreyECohen) April 8, 2018

The casting of "Paterno" is outstanding. Jim Johnson as Sandusky is dead-on. Riley Keough is fantastic. #HBO #Paterno — Doug Russell (@DougRussell) April 8, 2018

Just turned on Paterno on HBO. I feel my blood pressure rising already. — I H8 black licorice (@CubsAndPizza) April 8, 2018

“Who pulls off a turtle neck better — Sue or me?” How @sammiearcieri and I are watching #Paterno. — Lauren Ingeno (@lauren_geno) April 8, 2018

I’m so ready for this Paterno movie to drop tonight just to see old people Penn State twitter explode — Ron (@RonEchelon) April 7, 2018

#HBO couldn't get joe cool 1960's mod frames of his glasses right for this movie #Paterno — vincent o conway (@vincentconway) April 8, 2018

I have no comment on how accurate the Penn State library is in the #Paterno movie or if it is even the real library. Only ever stepped foot in there to avoid the cold. — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) April 8, 2018

Oh wow they actually did cast Guido d'Elia. Please, please, please tell me they cast the Willard Preacher. #Paterno — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) April 8, 2018

This "he followed the law" nonsense has to stop. When a child is being raped, you scream that from the top of a mountain until someone does something. You don't phone it in and forget it. #GUILTY#paterno — Samantha Downing (@smariedowning) April 8, 2018

PATERNO is making use of a dramatic device known as a "flashback" and I wish it wouldn't, at least not the way it's currently doing it. When did Barry Levinson become such an over-director? — BILL RYAN (@faceyouhate) April 8, 2018

Sara Ganim famously used the Paterno library just for irony. — Ntingis Kilipingis (@NamelessRanger) April 8, 2018

Actual #PaternoHBO takeaways so far: – this is a way more favorable portrayal of Joe than I expected

– Al Pacino is nailing the role

– portraying Jay as a complete idiot fills my heart with joy — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 8, 2018

Paterno should be playing on CNN it is that fake. #Fakenews #hbopaterno — popcountrysucks (@Ironlion2000) April 8, 2018

Pacino plays a clueless Joe Paterno in Penn State biopic https://t.co/tHyhu5NzKm — Bryan Antler, J.D. (@bmichaelantler) April 8, 2018

The actor who played Scott Paterno absolutely nailed the role. Unreal — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 8, 2018

Haha oh man a Guido d'Elia shout-out. Inventor of "The Great Show Squad" and the man who allegedly brought 'Seven Nation Army' into American sports stadiums/arenas years ago. #Paterno — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) April 8, 2018

Early issues with "Paterno" on HBO. Sara Ganim would never be openly rooting for Penn State, wearing a PSU hat on the sidelines. Also, you can't confiscate a credentialed photographer's camera in the sidelines. — Doug Russell (@DougRussell) April 8, 2018

Philly.com talked to Penn State leaders past and present about whether they planned to watch “Paterno.”

You’re telling me Joe Paterno didn’t look like Michael Corleone? — quinticfunction (@quinticfunction) April 8, 2018

Al Pacino sounds like Al Pacino, not Joe Paterno..I thought he would of at least tried to pull off the accent — g. (@99point1percent) April 8, 2018

5 minutes in this movie and I’m already disgusted. Sandusky and Joe Paterno are SOB’s. #Paterno — SacTown Realist (@Hicks89Jay) April 8, 2018

Who did they get to play me at the riots in this Paterno movie?! — 👑 (@__amira_) April 8, 2018

Watching PATERNO. The guy who plays Jerry Sandusky looks so much like him that I bet he really wishes he looked a lot less like him. — BILL RYAN (@faceyouhate) April 8, 2018

Fact check on #PaternoHBO – @PennLive reporter would not wear PSU hat on the job. — Cate Barron (@catebarron) April 8, 2018