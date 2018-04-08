Penn State Softball Swept By No. 17 Michigan

Penn State softball (6-26, 2-7 Big Ten) struggled to keep up with No. 17 Michigan — getting swept in the three-game series, including two mercy rule losses.

The Wolverines (31-7, 7-1 Big Ten) haven’t lost to the Nittany Lions since 2007, but Penn State had its chance in the second game thanks to a pitching gem from junior Madison Shaffer. Michigan would go on to break a scoreless deadlock in the final inning to keep its 31-game winning streak over Penn State.

How It Happened

Game One

Michigan worked its way into the lead with a three-run, four-hit second inning. After getting out of a bases loaded jam with three-straight outs in the third, Penn State senior pitcher Jessica Cummings couldn’t contain the Wolverines for another inning. Natalie Peters launched a two-run shot over the center field wall in the fourth inning before a Lou Allan solo homer and a sacrifice fly put Michigan up 7-0 midway through the fifth.

The Nittany Lions had their opportunities against Michigan pitcher Meghan Beaubien — leaving runners in scoring position in both the first and the second innings. It was the bottom of the order that ended up breaking down the freshman, who had 10 strike outs on the day. Pinch hitter Amanda Grieco knocking a two-run double to get Penn State on the scoreboard.

The rally was short lived as the Wolverines came back in the top of the sixth with seven runs off five hits and an error. Sarah Schaefer came on in relief for Beaubien and retired the side to give Michigan the 14-2 mercy-rule win after six innings.

Game Two

Madison Shaffer had the performance of the season for Penn State in the circle — holding a shutout and giving up just two hits through six innings as the Wolverines left nine runners in scoring position.

Penn State had a chance in the first inning with runners on second and third thanks to a double from Kennedy Legg, but Michigan pitcher Tera Blanco struck out Destiny Weber and forced a pop out from Meghan Williams to end the inning. The Nittany Lions were quiet most of the day, but the sellout crowd thought Tori Dubois might’ve put her team ahead with a home run. However, the junior star’s shot to center field was caught at the warning track. With the game tied, Penn State put enough fear in Michigan for the national powerhouse to switch back to its ace Meghan Beaubien in the sixth.

Eventually the magic ran out for Penn State. After a leadoff double from Blanco, Lou Allan jacked a home run for the second straight day, just her second of the season, to put the Wolverines up 2-0. Haley Hoogenraad’s two out single added a run for Michigan, and the Nittany Lions couldn’t produce in the bottom of the seventh to finish off the 3-0 loss.

T7 | SCORELESS NO MORE!!! Allan goes yard for the second time this wknd, sends a two-run homer over the left center wall. Needed that! Michigan 2, Penn State 0 pic.twitter.com/zXvn6gSx8N — Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 7, 2018

Game Three

Madison Shaffer got the start again in game three, and after a clean first inning, the Wolverines picked up where they left off in the seventh. Michigan had six hits, including a two-run triple from Haley Hoogenraad, to score five in the second inning. Jessica Cummings came on in relief and gave up another run on a throwing error from shortstop to first base before getting out of the inning. The Wolverines scored five more in the next two innings.

Freshman ace Meghan Beaubien — who has a 0.83 ERA — held the Nittany Lions to just a hit in her three innings of work. Michigan brought in Sarah Schaefer to close out the game, but Tori Dubois, the first batter she faced, ripped her fifth home run of the year to get Penn State on the board. Schaefer retired the next six batters to give the Wolverines an 11-1 run-rule win after five innings.

Player of the Series

Lou Allan | Designated Player | Freshman

Michigan’s cleanup hitter jacked her first two home runs of the season, including the deadlock breaker in the final inning of game two, to help the Wolverines sweep Penn State for the 11th consecutive year.

What’s Next

The Nittany Lions will get another challenge in Columbus with a doubleheader against No. 23 Ohio State on Wednesday. Catch both games on BTN, starting at 5 p.m.