PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Penn State Softball Swept By No. 17 Michigan

Steve Connelly
By Steve Connelly
4/8/18 2:37 pm

Penn State softball (6-26, 2-7 Big Ten) struggled to keep up with No. 17 Michigan — getting swept in the three-game series, including two mercy rule losses.

The Wolverines (31-7, 7-1 Big Ten) haven’t lost to the Nittany Lions since 2007, but Penn State had its chance in the second game thanks to a pitching gem from junior Madison Shaffer. Michigan would go on to break a scoreless deadlock in the final inning to keep its 31-game winning streak over Penn State.

How It Happened

Game One

Michigan worked its way into the lead with a three-run, four-hit second inning. After getting out of a bases loaded jam with three-straight outs in the third, Penn State senior pitcher Jessica Cummings couldn’t contain the Wolverines for another inning. Natalie Peters launched a two-run shot over the center field wall in the fourth inning before a Lou Allan solo homer and a sacrifice fly put Michigan up 7-0 midway through the fifth.

The Nittany Lions had their opportunities against Michigan pitcher Meghan Beaubien — leaving runners in scoring position in both the first and the second innings. It was the bottom of the order that ended up breaking down the freshman, who had 10 strike outs on the day. Pinch hitter Amanda Grieco knocking a two-run double to get Penn State on the scoreboard.

The rally was short lived as the Wolverines came back in the top of the sixth with seven runs off five hits and an error. Sarah Schaefer came on in relief for Beaubien and retired the side to give Michigan the 14-2 mercy-rule win after six innings.

Game Two

Madison Shaffer had the performance of the season for Penn State in the circle — holding a shutout and giving up just two hits through six innings as the Wolverines left nine runners in scoring position.

Penn State had a chance in the first inning with runners on second and third thanks to a double from Kennedy Legg, but Michigan pitcher Tera Blanco struck out Destiny Weber and forced a pop out from Meghan Williams to end the inning. The Nittany Lions were quiet most of the day, but the sellout crowd thought Tori Dubois might’ve put her team ahead with a home run. However, the junior star’s shot to center field was caught at the warning track. With the game tied, Penn State put enough fear in Michigan for the national powerhouse to switch back to its ace Meghan Beaubien in the sixth.

Eventually the magic ran out for Penn State. After a leadoff double from Blanco, Lou Allan jacked a home run for the second straight day, just her second of the season, to put the Wolverines up 2-0. Haley Hoogenraad’s two out single added a run for Michigan, and the Nittany Lions couldn’t produce in the bottom of the seventh to finish off the 3-0 loss.

Game Three

Madison Shaffer got the start again in game three, and after a clean first inning, the Wolverines picked up where they left off in the seventh. Michigan had six hits, including a two-run triple from Haley Hoogenraad, to score five in the second inning. Jessica Cummings came on in relief and gave up another run on a throwing error from shortstop to first base before getting out of the inning. The Wolverines scored five more in the next two innings.

Freshman ace Meghan Beaubien — who has a 0.83 ERA — held the Nittany Lions to just a hit in her three innings of work. Michigan brought in Sarah Schaefer to close out the game, but Tori Dubois, the first batter she faced, ripped her fifth home run of the year to get Penn State on the board. Schaefer retired the next six batters to give the Wolverines an 11-1 run-rule win after five innings.

Player of the Series

Lou Allan | Designated Player | Freshman

Michigan’s cleanup hitter jacked her first two home runs of the season, including the deadlock breaker in the final inning of game two, to help the Wolverines sweep Penn State for the 11th consecutive year.

What’s Next

The Nittany Lions will get another challenge in Columbus with a doubleheader against No. 23 Ohio State on Wednesday. Catch both games on BTN, starting at 5 p.m.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Steve

Student Fee Board To Consider Handbook Changes Wednesday

The proposal for the future will make it a decision so anyone can move to close a meeting, but other members of the board can then object. If there is any objection, it should be placed to a vote.

THON 2019 Announces Executive Committee

Penn State Softball Falls In Rutgers Series

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Beats Virginia 22-13

Katie O’Donnell’s career-high eight points led the Nittany Lions past the Cavaliers Friday in Charlottesville. She also became the 14th player in program history to reach 200 career points.

Sandy Barbour Ranked No. 13 On Forbes’ List Of Most Powerful Women In U.S. Sports

An Early Look At Penn State Hoops’ 2018-2019 Roster

Andrew Sturtz Makes Pro Debut, Adds Depth To Ottawa Senators’ Prospect Pool

Tony Carr’s Best NBA Team Fits

Student Life

Gillian Brooks Named Next Blue Sapphire Twirler

Brooks is a senior at Walled Lake Western High School in Michigan, where she’s been a majorette since 2015.

Valley Magazine Goes Sustainable, Announces Spring Cover Girl

RAWR Festival To Spotlight Comedians From New York City, Pittsburgh

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

‘Paterno’ Offers Suface-Level Assessment Of Culpability

“Paterno” ultimately isn’t as damning of Joe or the family as anticipated, but it fails to impart any new perspective on the events it portrays.

Critics Give ‘Paterno’ Mixed Review Ahead Of Premiere

Nearly every major national media outlet has published its review of HBO’s “Paterno” biopic ahead of its premiere, but there’s no overwhelming consensus on the movie, which runs less than two hours.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Gillian Brooks Named Next Blue Sapphire Twirler

Brooks is a senior at Walled Lake Western High School in Michigan, where she’s been a majorette since 2015.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend