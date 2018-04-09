Restaurant Announces Plans To Replace Herwig’s

With Herwig’s Austrian Bistro set to close on May 25, a Philadelphia-area pizza restaurant has announced it plans to move into the location.

Snap Custom Pizza will open at the 132 W. College Ave. storefront, according to posts on the restaurant’s social media accounts.

“Attention, Nittany Lions! Snap Custom Pizza is coming to downtown State College this summer! We’re bringing our tasty, choose-your-toppings artisan pizza to Penn State, at 132 W. College Ave.,” a Facebook post stated.

An opening date was not included in the announcement.

The State College location will be pizza only. Snap Custom Pizza has eight other restaurants in southeast Pennsylvania and Delaware, some of which also offer salads and grain bowls.

Snap Custom Pizza is a “rebooting” of the former Peace A Pizza chain, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The restaurant offers signature pizzas or custom pies, both of which are made fresh upon ordering.

Herwig’s owner Bernd Brandstatter announced in March that his restaurant would close after 16 years in business and 12 years on College Avenue. He cited personal health issues and declining sales as the reasons for closing