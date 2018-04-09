Student Organizations Address Administration In Support Of Graduate Student Unionization

Heading into election week at University Park, nine undergraduate student organizations are joining the dozens of faculty members and others in support of graduate student unionization.

These organizations penned a letter addressing President Eric Barron and the Penn State Board of Trustees about the value of these students’ right to unionize.

“To the contrary, a graduate union is a key tool to represent the interests of graduate employees,” the letter reads. “Administrative channels of conflict resolution fundamentally skew the playing field to those in positions of power, instead of those who do the vital labor that keeps this university functioning.”

The university has made it clear that it does not believe unionization is in the best interest of the graduate students since the Coalition of Graduate Employees (CGE) declared its interest in forming a union last January.

Penn State’s position is that it views those in its graduate school as students pursuing an education instead of employees. The administration has expressed that the individual nature of graduate student education is not conducive to a union, and in turn would harm students attempting to create a more individual graduate experience.

“We condemn the actions of the administration in blocking the formation of a graduate employee union. This is an attack on our best interests, which only students and workers can represent,” the letter reads.

Graduate students on assistantships and traineeships will vote at University Park April 10-13. Students from Commonwealth campuses will also have their opportunity to vote throughout the next two weeks, with the full schedule for dates and the process listed here.

You can read the full letter below:

Dear President Eric Barron and Board of Trustees,

Statements made by Penn State University paint graduate student unionization as a hindrance to mediation between administration and employees, undemocratic, and detrimental to the needs of individuals. These statements come as part of a prolonged campaign against the Coalition of Graduate Employees and their struggle for an independent union.

To the contrary, a graduate union is a key tool to represent the interests of graduate employees. Administrative channels of conflict resolution fundamentally skew the playing field to those in positions of power, instead of those who do the vital labor that keeps this university functioning.

We, as undergraduate students, see the hard work and effort our graduate employees put into making this university a world-class institution every day. They teach our classes, work with us, engage in research, produce scholarship, and make our campus community vibrant.

According to graduate employee surveys, almost half work beyond the 20 hours that are specified in their contracts. The 2015 Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey found only 63% of graduate and professional employees trust Penn State will handle reports of sexual misconduct fairly. In State College, about 60% of tenants are designated as rent-overburdened. These facts make the need for an independent employee union not only important but necessary at this time.

Graduate employees have a right to organize, as the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board decisions have shown. We are undergraduate students and workers united for better conditions on campus. We condemn the actions of the administration in blocking the formation of a graduate employee union. This is an attack on our best interests, which only students and workers can represent.

Sincerely,

3rd Way Collective

College Democrats

Cominidad Andina Y Amigos

Penn State Cubaniches

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Students Organizing the Multiple Arts

Student Works at Penn State

Triota

United Socialists