Darkhorse To Close After More Than 20 Years In Business

The Darkhorse Tavern will close this summer after more than two decades in business, the downtown bar announced today. The last day of operation will be July 15, 2018.

“Thank you for choosing us as a place to come have a pint, a laugh, or a plate of wings,” Darkhorse said in a statement. “A place to watch the game or listen to music. Without your support, we would not have these wonderful memories spanning the past two decades.”

The announcement says the previous owner of Darkhorse has decided to retire.

Darkhorse joins a long list of beloved State College businesses closing this year, including most recently The All-American Rathskeller, The Fraser Street Deli, Ye Olde College Diner, Herwig’s Austrian Bistro. No announcement has been made as to what may replace the bar.

You can read Darkhorse’s full message to patrons below.