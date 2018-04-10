PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Darkhorse To Close After More Than 20 Years In Business

Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
4/10/18 2:08 pm

The Darkhorse Tavern will close this summer after more than two decades in business, the downtown bar announced today. The last day of operation will be July 15, 2018.

“Thank you for choosing us as a place to come have a pint, a laugh, or a plate of wings,” Darkhorse said in a statement. “A place to watch the game or listen to music. Without your support, we would not have these wonderful memories spanning the past two decades.”

The announcement says the previous owner of Darkhorse has decided to retire.

Darkhorse joins a long list of beloved State College businesses closing this year, including most recently The All-American Rathskeller, The Fraser Street Deli, Ye Olde College Diner, Herwig’s Austrian Bistro. No announcement has been made as to what may replace the bar.

You can read Darkhorse’s full message to patrons below.

To Our Valued Patrons,

We, at the Darkhorse Tavern, wish to THANK YOU for your support and patronage over the past 20-plus years. Thank you for choosing us as a place to come have a pint, a laugh, or a plate of wings. A place to watch the game or listen to music. Without your support, we would not have these wonderful memories spanning the past two decades.

But, as they say, all good things must come to an end.

After many years in the hospitality industry, the previous owner has decided to retire. The LAST DAY OF OPERATION for the Darkhorse Tavern will be July 15th 2018.

To our patrons, current and former employees, vendors and everybody who has called the Darkhorse theirs, we raise a pint to you. It has been a pleasure serving you for the last 20 years.

Thank you.

Humbly,

The Darkhorse

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Homecoming will no long crown a king and queen, instead naming two "Guide State Forward" award winners in an effort to promote gender-inclusivity.

"At the end of the day, I like to do things for myself because I'm an economist and economists are utility maximizing. But I really like to be involved in the lives of students in ways that I feel are valuable."

Glennland Building Likely To Become Boutique Hotel

Although there is no set plan for the Glennland Building, a company from the Midwest that specializes in purchasing historic buildings to create boutique hotels is expected to buy the historic, 85-year old apartment building.

