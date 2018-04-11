The Hush Room To Donate Pop-Up Shop Proceeds To Women’s Resource Center

The Hush Room will host a pop-up shop in collaboration with The Do Nothing Club from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, April 14.

The Do Nothing Club is a creative project between two artists based in the United Kingdom and New York City who “explore the potential of connection through design,” according to its website.

Vintage and original pieces from The Do Nothing Club and clothing brands Flux and The Cycle will be available at the pop-up shop. Ten percent of the proceeds from their donated pieces will benefit the Centre County Women’s Resource Center.

“[The Centre County Women’s Resource Center] is an invaluable resource for this community and as a community-based business, we give back what we can,” said Maeve McCullough, owner of The Hush Room.

Following the pop-up shop, musical acts Merk, L.O.V.E., and Shalom Dubas will perform in The Hush Room. You can RSVP for the event here.