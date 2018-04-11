PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Downtown

The Hush Room To Donate Pop-Up Shop Proceeds To Women’s Resource Center

The Hush Room
By Gabriela Stevenson
4/11/18 4:02 am

The Hush Room will host a pop-up shop in collaboration with The Do Nothing Club from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, April 14.

The Do Nothing Club is a creative project between two artists based in the United Kingdom and New York City who “explore the potential of connection through design,” according to its website.

Vintage and original pieces from The Do Nothing Club and clothing brands Flux and The Cycle will be available at the pop-up shop. Ten percent of the proceeds from their donated pieces will benefit the Centre County Women’s Resource Center.

“[The Centre County Women’s Resource Center] is an invaluable resource for this community and as a community-based business, we give back what we can,” said Maeve McCullough, owner of The Hush Room.

Following the pop-up shop, musical acts Merk, L.O.V.E., and Shalom Dubas will perform in The Hush Room. You can RSVP for the event here.

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a junior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Student Sections To Duke It Out At All-Sports Museum

Six organizations will compete in the third annual Battle of the Student Sections. Past participants have faced off in basketball, Cards Against Humanity, mini golf, and various other activities.

Penn State Athletes Who Should Get A Football Tryout

Penn State History Lessons: From The Icers To Hockey Valley

Penn State Baseball Falls To West Virginia 3-2 In Extra Innings

Nittany Lion Men Take Home Title In Battle Of The Bayou

Student Life

NFL Player-Turned-Activist Wade Davis Gives Energetic Lecture On Campus Rape Culture

The lecture featured plenty of interaction with the audience and focused on the ongoing struggle of sexual assault on college campuses.

IFC/Panhel Spring Carnival To Celebrate Greek Unity

Guessing What Honors Theses Are About

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

Penn State History Lessons: From The Icers To Hockey Valley

The club-level Icers were extremely successful as Penn State’s main source of organized hockey, but they also paved the way for the current Division I program to flourish.

James Tierney Maximizes Utility As Economics Lecturer, Entrepreneur, Improv Comic, Twitter Talent

“At the end of the day, I like to do things for myself because I’m an economist and economists are utility maximizing. But I really like to be involved in the lives of students in ways that I feel are valuable.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] Murals Of State College

State College’s artists have blessed students and townies alike with wall art throughout the side streets and alleys.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend