Student Life

IFC/Panhel Spring Carnival To Celebrate Greek Unity

Courtesy of Panhellenic Council
By Callaway Turner
4/11/18 4:23 am

Penn State’s Greek community will host its annual spring carnival from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, on the HUB lawn.

The carnival will feature bounce houses, carnival games, and food and is free for all ages. Attendees will be required to sign a safety waiver to participate in the day’s events, and anyone under the age of 18 will need a parent’s signature.

The Panhellenic and Interfraternity councils are looking forward to engaging the community in a day of fun; fraternity and sorority members are encouraged to attend the carnival.

“Spring Carnival is one of our ways of reaching out and giving back to State College,” Panhel Vice President of Communications Ally Scelzo said. “The Panhellenic and IFC Councils look forward to this event each year. It is a fun way for the greek community to meet the families and local community members that we share our university with.”

In the event of inclement weather, the carnival will be cancelled in favor of an alternative Back-to-School Carnival replacement to be held in the fall. An official weather decision will be made Friday.

About the Author

Callaway Turner

Callaway is a Freshman majoring in public relations. She is from Roanoke, Virginia, says “y’all” often, and can probably be found with a cup of coffee in her hand. To contact Callaway, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @Calla_wayy for all of the basic content that makes your skin crawl.

Comments

