Penn State Football Names 2018 Leadership Council

Mary Frances Pillon | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/11/18 5:02 pm

Penn State announced the 24 players on its Leadership Council for the 2018 season on Wednesday afternoon.

All 24 players — including starting quarterback Trace McSorley, cornerback John Reid, and punter Blake Gillikin — will have a crucial role to play both on and off the field for Penn State. They’ll help head coach James Franklin make decisions about the team and will meet with Franklin twice a month to discuss the culture of the program and the team’s chemistry.

“We are excited about our Leadership Council this year,” Franklin said in a release. “This group becomes more valuable every year because of the relationships we develop and the ability to discuss topics and challenges facing our team, university and community with solution-oriented conversations. It is critical to continue to develop leadership skills within our team, not only for this year, but to prepare these young men for life after Penn State.”

Here’s the full list of players on the 2018 Leadership Council, which counts 13 seniors, five juniors, three sophomores, and three redshirt freshmen:

  • Mark Allen, running back
  • Torrence Brown, defensive end
  • Jake Cooper, linebacker
  • Koa Farmer, linebacker
  • Trace McSorley, quarterback
  • Amani Oruwariye, cornerback
  • Johnathan Thomas, running back
  • DeAndre Thompkins, wide receiver
  • Kyle Vasey, long snapper
  • Jake Vranic, linebacker
  • Chasz Wright, offensive lineman
  • Ryan Bates, offensive lineman
  • Blake Gillikin, punter
  • Juwan Johnson, wide receiver
  • John Reid, cornerback
  • Tommy Stevens, quarterback
  • Tariq Castro-Fields, cornerback
  • Will Fries, offensive lineman
  • Michal Menet, offensive lineman
  • Sean Clifford, quarterback
  • Nick Scott, safety
  • Charlie Shuman, offensive lineman
  • Jonathan Sutherland, safety
  • CJ Thorpe, offensive lineman

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey is the first Penn Stater in his family and is an expert on the New Jersey Devils, chicken parm, and country music. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. You can also send any questions, comments, and/or hate mail via email to [email protected]

