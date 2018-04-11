Penn State Football Names 2018 Leadership Council

Penn State announced the 24 players on its Leadership Council for the 2018 season on Wednesday afternoon.

Congrats to the 24 squad members selected to rep. their teammates on the #PennState Football Leadership Council! 🔗: https://t.co/VjIKMdydNp#WeAre pic.twitter.com/aAWcKuyrIi — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 11, 2018

All 24 players — including starting quarterback Trace McSorley, cornerback John Reid, and punter Blake Gillikin — will have a crucial role to play both on and off the field for Penn State. They’ll help head coach James Franklin make decisions about the team and will meet with Franklin twice a month to discuss the culture of the program and the team’s chemistry.

“We are excited about our Leadership Council this year,” Franklin said in a release. “This group becomes more valuable every year because of the relationships we develop and the ability to discuss topics and challenges facing our team, university and community with solution-oriented conversations. It is critical to continue to develop leadership skills within our team, not only for this year, but to prepare these young men for life after Penn State.”

Here’s the full list of players on the 2018 Leadership Council, which counts 13 seniors, five juniors, three sophomores, and three redshirt freshmen: