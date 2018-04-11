PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Features

Penn State History Lessons: From The Icers To Hockey Valley

Courtesy of Joe Battista
By Mikey Mandarino
4/11/18 4:01 am

When you think about hockey at Penn State, you think of Guy Gadowsky, Andrew Sturtz, and two consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. You think of the Roar Zone, Auntie Anne’s pretzels, and the rest of Pegula Ice Arena, which is perhaps the crown jewel of college hockey.

But before its days in the marquee world of the Division I college game, Penn State got its hockey fix in a much different way. The club-level Penn State Icers dominated the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) during their 41 years. The Icers won 944 games during this period, most of which came under the direction of head coach Joe Battista.

While Battista’s time as a player and coach for the Icers brought the team tons of success, his impact on the university stretches far beyond the club hockey team.

The Beginning Of The Penn State Icers

Penn State alumnus Roy Scott created a petition in 1970 to bring a club hockey team to Penn State, as Happy Valley was dying for some form of organized hockey. There was a varsity hockey team at Penn State in the 1940s, but a lack of facilities led to the demise of the program.

Three thousand signatures later, university higher-ups agreed to bring hockey back to Penn State. Scott went on to play for the newly-formed Penn State Icers during his college career. The Icers played at the original Ice Pavilion on campus from 1971-1978, but construction on the new Greenberg Ice Pavilion forced the team to play its home games in Mechanicsburg, PA, a town 97 miles away from State College, for two seasons.

Penn State went 13-6-0 in its inaugural season, winning its first-ever game over the Hampton Leafs by a final score of 8-6. The only two losing seasons in team history followed the inaugural season — the Icers went 10-11-0 and 8-15-1 in 1972-73 and 1973-74, respectively.

The 1979-80 Icers played their home games in Mechanicsburg, PA, while the new Greenberg Ice Pavilion was under construction. Joe Battista (top right) rocked an all-time great haircut at the time. (Photo via Thank You Terry)

The rest of the 1970s saw the team enjoy plenty of regular season success, but it couldn’t take that next step and become a national champion. The turn of the decade saw the Icers move into a new home, the Greenberg Ice Pavilion. The rink has since been converted into the Morgan Academic Center for student-athletes, but before it was renovated, Greenberg served as the home of seven national champion hockey teams.

The First Championships

The Penn State Icers’ first national championship came in the 1983-84 season. The Icers defeated Arizona 7-5 on March 10, 1984, to capture their first-ever championship under the direction of head coach Jon Shellington.

The Penn State Icers celebrate their first national championship. Future head coach Joe Battista (second from left) was a member of that team. (Photo courtesy of Joe Battista)

Joe Battista may not have been the best player on the Icers, but he’s arguably one of the most important individuals in Penn State hockey history. He took the Icers’ head coaching job following the conclusion of the 1986-87 season and ran with it for 19 seasons. Battista finished his coaching career with an unprecedented 512-120-27 record and six national championships.

Battista’s first game in charge of Penn State came on October 30, 1987, when his Icers took down Conestoga 5-4 in Kitchener, Ontario. The Icers erased an early 2-0 deficit and took advantage of Conestoga’s 40 penalty minutes with three power play goals to capture the first victory of the most successful era in team history.

The Pittsburgh native’s first national championship as a head coach came in 1990, when his Icers defied the odds as a No. 6 seed to take down Ohio and Iowa State in the Final Four. The team finished runner-up in the 1993 and 1995 national tournaments, but it would get back to winning championships in the late 1990s.

Rise And Fall Of A Dynasty

The 1997-98 Penn State Icers won their third national championship in program history with a victory over Ohio. The team finished the season with a 31-5-1 record, but most importantly, the season was the beginning of one of the greatest dynasties in club hockey history.

Penn State returned to the 1998-99 national title game, but lost to Iowa State in a victory that would eventually be vacated because the Cyclones fielded an ineligible player in the title game. The Icers made up for the loss by winning each of the next four national championship games over Eastern Michigan, Delaware, Illinois, and Ohio.

Fan support for the Penn State Icers consistently grew as the team dominated club hockey in the late ’90s and early 2000s. (Photo courtesy of Joe Battista)

On top of that, the team returned to each of the next four national championship games, but lost to Ohio, Illinois, Rhode Island, and Oakland. For those of you counting at home, that’s ten consecutive national championship game appearances for Penn State.

The last of these ten national championship game appearances came without a familiar face behind the Icers’ bench. Joe Battista left his post as Penn State’s head coach following the 2005-06 season, shifting his attention to a much larger project.

Bringing Division I Hockey Back To Penn State

Joe Battista’s retirement as Penn State’s bench boss didn’t end his involvement with the university’s hockey program. Now that he did not have the responsibilities of head coach, he focused on bringing Division I hockey back to Penn State.

A feasibility study was conducted at Penn State to determine whether or not Division I hockey would flourish at Penn State in the late 1990s, just as the team’s dynasty was kicking off. A research proposal was put together in 2004, but Division I hockey became a real possibility in 2005.

Terry Pegula, a Penn State alumnus who’s now the owner of the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills, called Joe Battista during his final season as the Icers’ head coach and asked why there was no Division I hockey program at Penn State. Battista didn’t recognize Pegula’s name at first, but agreed to have dinner with him to discuss Penn State hockey. The two spent the next five years working to bring Division I hockey back to Happy Valley, forming what Battista calls “Team Pegula.”

The architecture firm in charge of building Pegula Ice Arena made a commemorative plaque for Joe Battista to honor his contributions to Penn State hockey: 19 seasons as head coach, his jersey No. 10, and six national championships. The plaque can be found on the wall of Penn State’s tunnel at Pegula.

Battista, Pegula, then-university president Graham Spanier, and other Penn State administrators took a trip to tour the hockey rinks at Miami (OH), Notre Dame, and Minnesota in 2010. The group planned to make a stop in Boston as part of the tour, but Pegula verbally committed to donate the money necessary to bring Division I hockey back to Penn State after visiting the Golden Gophers’ 3M Arena at Mariucci.

As Battista recalls, Division I hockey officially returned to Penn State on August 25, 2010, when Pegula signed the agreement to donate $88 million to fund the construction of Pegula Ice Arena.

“I was actually leaving Boston University after talking to [1980 US Olympic Hockey captain] Mike Eruzione,” Battista said. “I told him that we were hoping for our own Miracle On Ice soon.

“After that conversation, a text from Terry popped up on my phone while I was standing on Commonwealth Avenue. It said, ‘Just signed Hockey Agreement. Great day for hockey at Penn State.'”

“Team Pegula” had accomplished its mission of bringing Division I hockey back to Penn State. The donation was officially announced on September 17, 2010, construction on the rink began in mid-2013, and Pegula Ice Arena officially opened its doors on October 11, 2013.

The Division I program needed a leader to take the reins and build the program from scratch, so the search for a head coach was initiated as soon as the agreement was signed in August 2010. Terry and Kim Pegula interviewed Guy Gadowsky, an established college coach with more than 10 seasons of Division I experience, at a Stanley Cup Playoff game between the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers in 2011.

The Pegulas quickly realized that Gadowsky was the man for the job, and he and his assistants at Princeton — Matt Lindsay and Keith Fisher — took over the club team for its final season of play. The Icers went 29-4-1 in that final season, giving fans a glimpse of the future Division I team.

Without Joe Battista, Terry Pegula, and the Penn State Icers, Division I hockey simply would not exist at Penn State. The success of the Icers set a standard for hockey at Penn State that continues to be upheld inside the doors of Pegula Ice Arena.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey is the first Penn Stater in his family and is an expert on the New Jersey Devils, chicken parm, and country music. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. You can also send any questions, comments, and/or hate mail via email to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Student Sections To Duke It Out At All-Sports Museum

Six organizations will compete in the third annual Battle of the Student Sections. Past participants have faced off in basketball, Cards Against Humanity, mini golf, and various other activities.

Penn State Athletes Who Should Get A Football Tryout

Penn State Baseball Falls To West Virginia 3-2 In Extra Innings

Nittany Lion Men Take Home Title In Battle Of The Bayou

Lamar Stevens Announces He Will Return For Penn State Hoops

Student Life

NFL Player-Turned-Activist Wade Davis Gives Energetic Lecture On Campus Rape Culture

The lecture featured plenty of interaction with the audience and focused on the ongoing struggle of sexual assault on college campuses.

IFC/Panhel Spring Carnival To Celebrate Greek Unity

Guessing What Honors Theses Are About

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

Homecoming To Replace King And Queen With Gender-Neutral Court

Homecoming will no long crown a king and queen, instead naming two “Guide State Forward” award winners in an effort to promote gender-inclusivity.

James Tierney Maximizes Utility As Economics Lecturer, Entrepreneur, Improv Comic, Twitter Talent

“At the end of the day, I like to do things for myself because I’m an economist and economists are utility maximizing. But I really like to be involved in the lives of students in ways that I feel are valuable.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] Murals Of State College

State College’s artists have blessed students and townies alike with wall art throughout the side streets and alleys.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend