PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Sanders Ready To Start At Running Back

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/12/18 4:40 am

Penn State’s Miles Sanders has a Saquon Barkley-sized pair of shoes to fill at running back this season.

Comparisons between No. 26, who’s off to the NFL as a likely top-ten draft pick, and Sanders are only natural as Sanders prepares to take on the starting job left behind by Barkley. In limited snaps, Sanders has impressed, averaging 6.7 yards per carry through his first two seasons in Happy Valley.

Sanders and Barkley are very similar players in terms of style. Both have high elusiveness and speed, but an underrated aspect of Sanders’ game is his power. Perhaps his strongest attribute is his straight-line speed, something Penn State’s defense is extremely familiar with.

In a limited role, Miles Sanders tallied 375 rushing yards on 56 carries through the first two seasons of his career. He scored four touchdowns — including three on the ground — in that time.

“Well, Saquon was more power and shiftiness,” defensive end Ryan Buchholz said. “With Miles, it’s definitely his speed. He’ll beat you to the spot, he’ll beat you around the edge, and he’ll run right by you. Obviously, we can’t tackle him right now, but he definitely has some power in him.”

Head coach James Franklin is pleased with the job Sanders has done in his new role. Franklin praised Sanders’s patience, but also gave him credit for always having an itch to get out on the field despite being behind a talent like Saquon Barkley.

“He’s been patient, but there’s also a part where he’s been really impatient at times,” Franklin said. “That’s how I want it. I want him to be hungry to get on the field. I think he’s handled things the right way and grown dramatically.”

Franklin knows that Sanders, who was recruited as a five-star prospect, could have transferred and played in a number of other places, but he’s glad the Pittsburgh native decided to stick around and wait for his time to come.

“I think he obviously could’ve played at a lot of places the last two years,” Franklin said. “The combination of how he did play, how he prepared, and who he was behind, training and learning all of those championship behaviors, I think he’s pretty far along right now. Our team thinks very highly of him because of what he did in the weight room and what he’s done on the field.”

Expect to see No. 9 and No. 24 lined up next to each other in the backfield quite a bit in the fall. Barring injury or other circumstances, Sanders will likely take over the starting tailback job this season.

Sanders has worked on his footwork in the backfield with new running backs coach JaJuan Seider throughout spring practice. The running back never had trouble with patience while waiting to take the full-time starting job, and the competition he had motivated him to work even harder.

“[Waiting] just made me work harder,” Sanders said. “Saquon [Barkley] was a great mentor ever since I got here. Learning from him and picking up little ideas from him helped me be the best player I can be.”

Sanders and the Nittany Lions will be back on the field of Beaver Stadium in just nine days for the annual Blue-White spring scrimmage on Saturday, April 21.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey is the first Penn Stater in his family and is an expert on the New Jersey Devils, chicken parm, and country music. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. You can also send any questions, comments, and/or hate mail via email to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Mikey

Penn State Football Names 2018 Leadership Council

13 seniors, five juniors, three sophomores, and three redshirt freshmen will serve on the council that meets with James Franklin twice a month to help lead the program.

NFL Player-Turned-Activist Wade Davis Gives Energetic Lecture On Campus Rape Culture

Penn State History Lessons: From The Icers To Hockey Valley

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Softball Drops Both In Doubleheader At No. 22 Ohio State

The Buckeyes run-ruled the Nittany Lions in the opening game, 9-1 after six innings, before holding out in a back-and-forth 7-4 battle in game two.

Student Sections To Duke It Out At All-Sports Museum

Penn State Athletes Who Should Get A Football Tryout

Penn State History Lessons: From The Icers To Hockey Valley

Penn State Baseball Falls To West Virginia 3-2 In Extra Innings

Student Life

Student Nittany Lion Club Provides Benefits, Exciting Opportunities For Sports Fans

The Student Nittany Lion Club allows current students to support athletics programs on campus while enjoying exclusive benefits and access to special events.

A Brief History Of Penn State Homecoming Royalty

NFL Player-Turned-Activist Wade Davis Gives Energetic Lecture On Campus Rape Culture

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

A Brief History Of Penn State Homecoming Royalty

Alex Shockley and Cayla Castells were crowned the last Penn State Homecoming king and queen in 2017, thanks to a new structure in place for Homecoming 2018.

Staff Predictions: Penn State Football’s 2018 White Out Opponent

Four great opponents visit Beaver Stadium this fall. Our staff is split on which one deserves to be the White Out opponent.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] Murals Of State College

State College’s artists have blessed students and townies alike with wall art throughout the side streets and alleys.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend