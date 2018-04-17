PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Amani Oruwariye Steps Into Leadership Role For Penn State Football

By Mikey Mandarino
4/17/18 9:41 am

Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye has never considered himself much of a leader.

In years past, Oruwariye has grown into his role in the Nittany Lions’ secondary while learning under veteran leaders like Grant Haley and Marcus Allen. Now, he’s entered foreign territory during spring practice  in a new leadership role on Brent Pry’s defense.

Amani Oruwariye recorded four interceptions last season, the first of which came during the Nittany Lions’ season-opening game against Akron.

“It’s been new,” Oruwariye said of his role this season. “Even throughout high school, I never had to take on that leadership role, we had other guys that kind of handled that. In the past couple years, we’ve had good leaders. The ball is in my park now to do that. It’s been new, but I’m embracing it.”

The biggest adjustment has been becoming a vocal leader on the field. In years past, the Tampa, FL native has always preferred to lead by example, but he knows that being vocal with his teammates during games and in practices is an important part of being a leader at this level.

No. 21 will likely start at cornerback for Penn State in 2018 alongside veteran John Reid, who missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury. Oruwariye developed plenty of chemistry with last year’s senior class, so he and the rest of Penn State’s new-look secondary have spent the spring developing a similar level of chemistry together.

“For the past couple years, we’ve had that chemistry between me and guys like Marcus Allen, Troy Apke, and Grant [Haley],” he said. “We already knew what to expect, kind of getting that chemistry and cohesion throughout the defense. Nick Scott and Garrett Taylor have played a lot of football for us and John Reid is a special player, so it shouldn’t be that hard.”

Reid has taken Oruwariye under his wing as No. 21 enters his new role as a leader. James Franklin once described Reid as a “football junkie,” and it seems that No. 29’s love for the film room has rubbed off on Penn State’s newest starting corner.

Oruwariye’s highlight of the season was perhaps his interception against Northwestern, when he leaped over a Northwestern receiver to snag his third pick of the year.

“He was giving me advice he’d see on the field,” Oruwariye said. “In film study, he’s a big film guy. That’s something I’ve been working on, watching a lot more film, studying guys, and studying my opponents. He’s shown me stuff on film on the week of a game and shows me the tendencies that he sees, which will help me going forward.”

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey is the first Penn Stater in his family and is an expert on the New Jersey Devils, chicken parm, and country music. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. You can also send any questions, comments, and/or hate mail via email to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Mikey

Uber Implementing Streamlined Pickup Zone Outside Of Beaver Stadium

Starting at halftime of home games, Uber riders leaving Beaver Stadium will be directed to a new pickup zone on Hastings Road near the track field.

Sigma Pi Fosters Homeless Pig For A Night

Six Startups Featured In Happy Valley LaunchBox Demo Day

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Mulhern, Shigo Better Their Own School Records In Action-Packed Track And Field Weekend

Several Nittany Lion seniors are making their marks on Penn State history as the outdoor track and field seasons approaches championship meets.

Historic Win Propels Penn State Men’s Lacrosse To Believe It Belongs With The Best

Staff Picks: Our Softball/Baseball Walk-Up Songs

Andrew Sturtz Scores First Professional Goal For Belleville Senators

Penn State Baseball Drops All Three In Home Series Against Ohio State

Student Life

Ninth Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run To Benefit Special Olympics Scheduled For Sunday

For the ninth consecutive year, the Paterno family will host its annual Beaver Stadium run to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Why You Should Choose Penn State: Advice For Future College Freshmen

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Penn State Renaissance Club Holding Annual Faire

The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket: Crowning The Champion

Attribute it to luck of the draw, seeding errors by the selection committee, or foul play, but the weekly overwhelming deficits show just how much folks love their cheesesteaks.

Borough Council Approves Plan For Parking Permit Pilot Program In Highlands Neighborhood

Council approved a plan 7-2 that will move staff forward with a temporary on-street parking pilot program only in the Highlands neighborhood. The program will take effect October 1.

Penn State To Play Ohio State In 2018 White Out

And then he said, “I wish they would save the White Outs for other games.” 

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Why You Should Choose Penn State: Advice For Future College Freshmen

It’s April, which means it’s crunch time for high school seniors — college decision deadlines are approaching and prospective student tours are taking over campus.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend